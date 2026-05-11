Alaves vs. Barcelona: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side in La Liga contest as Robert Lewandowski aims to harm El Glorioso again

By Matt Law | 11 May 2026 11:06 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 11:07

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is expected to ring the changes for Wednesday's La Liga contest with relegation-threatened Alaves.

The Catalan outfit secured the La Liga title on Sunday night courtesy of their 2-0 success over second-placed Real Madrid in El Clasico.

There could be three changes to the back four in this match, with Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Alejandro Balde potentially all being introduced.

Frenkie de Jong is also in line for a spot in central midfield, while there is likely to be a position in the final third of the field for Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has scored seven times in his previous five appearances against Alaves, and there is expected to be a return to the XI for the experienced striker.

Barcelona did not suffer any fresh fitness problems against Real Madrid, but Lamine Yamal returns unavailable for selection due to a hamstring injury.

There is hope that Andreas Christensen can play before the end of the season, with the centre-back back in training following a serious knee injury.

However, there will be no Raphinha on Wednesday night, as the Brazil international is suspended due to the milestone yellow card that he picked up in El Clasico.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Rashford, Gavi, Fermin; Lewandowski