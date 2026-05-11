Chelsea transfer news: 'If I were Joao Pedro, I would do everything to complete this transfer' - Former Blue urges Joao Pedro to eye Barcelona exit

By Axel Clody | 11 May 2026 09:28

Facing the prospect of missing out on European football entirely in 2026-27, Chelsea could see several of their key players depart this summer, and former Blue Shaun Wright-Phillips has urged striker Joao Pedro to be among them.

The Brazilian has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, and Wright-Phillips did not mince his words when asked about the speculation.

"I believe it would be fantastic for Joao if he were to go," the former Chelsea winger told Brazilian outlet Somos Fanaticos. "Personally, given the way Chelsea has been run, if I were him, I would do everything to complete this transfer."

Wright-Phillips, who won the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield during his three-year spell at Stamford Bridge between 2005 and 2008, also highlighted the prospect of Pedro linking up with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in Catalonia.

"Playing at Camp Nou, alongside Raphinha and [Lamine] Yamal, would be great for him," he added. "He would score many goals, since we have already seen what he did in a team that wasn't as good as this Chelsea team."

Pedro Deserves Champions League Football, Says Wright-Phillips

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The former winger went further, arguing that Pedro's quality demands the highest stage.

"If I were Joao Pedro, I would want to play in the Champions League, and I cannot see Chelsea qualifying for any European competition," Wright-Phillips said. "Joao has the level and deserves to be playing in the Champions League."

Pedro has certainly done his part in a difficult campaign, establishing himself as Chelsea's top scorer with 20 goals in all competitions this season, an achievement all the more impressive given the turbulence surrounding the club.

Nevertheless, according to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have no intention of selling the 24-year-old this summer, and Pedro himself has yet to indicate any desire to leave Stamford Bridge after just one season.

Chelsea Face Summer of Uncertainty

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What is certain is that the Blues will undergo significant changes, starting with the managerial position. The club has yet to appoint a permanent boss since Liam Rosenior's departure, a man who lasted fewer than four months of a six-year contract.

Many decisions will hinge on who takes charge, including the future shape of an overcrowded attack. The futures of Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson both remain unresolved, while Chelsea have indicated they are open to offers for Alejandro Garnacho, who has failed to meet expectations since his arrival.

The club insists it will not sell key players under duress, yet has acknowledged the need to trim the squad in order to fund new signings.

Beyond the on-pitch challenges, Chelsea continue to face criticism over the management of owner BlueCo. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been among the most vocal critics, describing the current ownership's approach as a vivid example of image over substance.

"At the start of last season I wrote that Chelsea had become the richest development club in the world," Carragher wrote in his column for The Telegraph. "Actually, it is worse than that. Now the club stands accused of paying over the odds for an alarming regression."