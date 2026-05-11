Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Alaves: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen latest

By Matt Law | 11 May 2026 09:05 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 09:06

Fresh from being crowned La Liga champions for the 2025-26 campaign, Barcelona will continue their league campaign against Alaves on Wednesday night.

Hansi Flick's side beat Real Madrid 2-0 in El Clasico on Sunday evening to secure the La Liga title with three games to spare.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Alaves, who are 18th in the division and fighting for survival.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen, who is out of contract at the end of June, has recovered from a serious knee injury and could be in line to play some minutes before the end of the 2025-26 campaign, but he will miss this contest.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Yamal suffered a hamstring injury during the La Liga clash with Celta Vigo on April 22, and the attacker has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, but he will be available to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Possible return date: May 17 (vs. Real Betis)

Raphinha, who is now back from a hamstring injury, will sit out Wednesday's clash with Alaves through suspension, having picked up a milestone yellow card in El Clasico.