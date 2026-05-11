Barcelona 2-0 Real Madrid: Alvaro Arbeloa discusses Los Blancos future in wake of damaging El Clasico loss

By Matt Law | 11 May 2026 08:20 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 08:21

Alvaro Arbeloa said that he is only focusing on the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign when questioned on his future in the wake of Barcelona's La Liga title success.

Real Madrid's 2-0 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday night saw the Catalan outfit secure the 2025-26 La Liga title with three games to spare.

Arbeloa was handed the managerial job at Real Madrid in January following the departure of Xabi Alonso, but he has been unable to deliver a trophy to Bernabeu.

It is highly unlikely that the 43-year-old will remain in the role for next season, with Jose Mourinho being backed for a sensational return to the Bernabeu dug-out for 2026-27.

Real Madrid will face Real Oviedo, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao in their final three league games of the season, and Arbeloa has said that the talk surrounding his future can wait.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Mourinho could replace Arbeloa as Real Madrid head coach this summer

“We will surely have a conversation with the club, as is normal. Right now, what I want is for the team to finish well and not let up in these three games," Arbeloa told reporters.

"I think there will be opportunities for players who are training well to get minutes and finish the season on the pitch. That will be my goal and where I’ll focus over these two weeks. Whatever the future holds, we’ll see from May 24 or 25 onward."

When asked for a message to the Real Madrid fans, Arbeloa said: “We can’t say much because we understand the frustration, disappointment, and dissatisfaction they must feel about this season.

"The only thing we can do is work, look to the future, and learn from everything we’ve done wrong this year. We know that Real Madrid always comes back.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Arbeloa desperate for Real Madrid to end the season on a positive note

"We are a team that has fallen many times and risen many times, but right now I understand the anger any madridista fan might feel, just as we feel it ourselves. That is something very clear, and we have to work to turn around the situation we are in right now.

“I will approach it [the end of the season] with even more responsibility, knowing that our season ended today. What we cannot do is let ourselves go, not even a little.

"We have three games that we must go out and win. Here, we defend something that is much bigger than all of us and much bigger than our prestige, which is the badge of Real Madrid, representing millions of fans.

"We need to show that we are truly hurt by playing three great games and achieving three great victories."

Arbeloa was in charge of Real Madrid Castilla before his promotion to the first team in January, and he is likely to revert to his previous role this summer.