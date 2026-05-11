Preview: Brest vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 11 May 2026 07:50

Only pride is on the line at Stade Francis-Le Ble Wednesday when Strasbourg play their final away match of the Ligue 1 campaign against Brest.

The Brittany club were beaten 1-0 by Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday to remain 12th, nine points behind Strasbourg, who are seventh, and drew Angers 1-1.

Match preview

For over 80 minutes, they held their own against a powerhouse PSG side, but in the end could not find a decisive breakthrough.

That has been a recurring theme for Brest lately, with this team scoring a goal or fewer in three of their last four games and without a goal in those previous two.

Their winless run domestically is at seven games, though they have suffered only one defeat at home since February (4-3 versus Rennes).

In 2026, they have found the back of the net in all but one match played at Stade Francis-Le Ble when Toulouse beat them 2-0 in late January.

A defeat on Wednesday would give Eric Roy’s men one more than they suffered in the entire 2024-25 domestic campaign (14).

Stade Brestois are unbeaten in their previous three home meetings with Strasbourg, having won this exact fixture last season by 3-1.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Last week was a rough one for Strasbourg, who saw their Conference League dreams dashed by Rayo Vallecano in the semi-finals while their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season ended on Sunday.

A win on Wednesday would ensure they crack the 50-point mark for a second successive campaign, while giving them a third straight away win in this competition.

Gary O’Neil’s men have failed to emerge victorious from their previous two league outings when netting the opening goal, dropping seven points this year when doing so.

The Alsace club have scored a combined six goals in their last two top-flight away outings, twice as many as they managed in their previous three away contests before that.

They have earned points in three of their last four Ligue 1 affairs as the visitors when conceding first, winning those previous two such games 3-2.

Le Racing have dropped points in three of their four previous meetings in the top flight against Brittany clubs, but won the last such game 3-2 at Lorient in April.

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

A hamstring strain is expected to prevent Bradley Locko from featuring for Brest on Wednesday, and Soumaila Coulibaly has a shin injury.

Kenny Lala is eligible to return from suspension, having missed their narrow defeat to Les Parisiens in the French capital on Sunday.

A cruciate ligament tear will keep Joaquin Panichelli on the Strasbourg sidelines for the remainder of the season, Emmanuel Emgha has a sore leg, while Aaron Anselmino is questionable due to a hamstring strain.

Julio Enciso converted a penalty for them in first-half stoppage time on Sunday, which was all they could manage against Angers.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Chotard, Chardonnet, Le Guen, Guindo; Tousart; Del Castillo, Balde, Magnetti, Labeau; Ajorque

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Doue, Hogsberg, Chilwell; Enciso, Oyedele, Luis, Ouattara; Amo-Ameyaw, Moreira, Godo

We say: Brest 2-1 Strasbourg

Brest have been potent on home soil throughout the year, and we believe they could take advantage of a deflated Strasbourg side, who have come up narrowly short in their quest to lift a couple of trophies this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.