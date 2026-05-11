Man United transfer news: Marcus Rashford addresses Barcelona future after La Liga title triumph

By Matt Law | 11 May 2026 07:56 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 07:57

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has admitted that he is unsure whether he will remain with Barcelona beyond the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The England international was on the scoresheet in Barcelona's 2-0 success over Real Madrid on Sunday night - a result that secured the La Liga title with three games to spare.

On-loan forward Rashford has enjoyed a successful season with Hansi Flick's side, scoring 14 times and registering 14 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

However, the 28-year-old's future beyond the end of the season is unclear, with Barcelona yet to decide whether to sign him on a permanent basis.

The La Liga champions can turn the loan into a permanent switch for €30m (£26m) this summer, although that clause will expire on June 15.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

El Clasico: Rashford scored in Barcelona's success over Real Madrid on Sunday night

There have been claims that Barcelona are looking to secure another loan deal for Rashford, but that is unlikely to appeal to a Man United side that are bidding to raise transfer funds this summer.

"I don't know. I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay. We will see. I came here to win. I want to win as many things as I can. This is one more to add to this," Rashford told reporters when questioned on his future after the match.

"This is a wonderful team, they're going to win so much in the future; to be a part of that would be special."

In a separate interview with ESPN, Rashford said: "This is the perfect way I want it to end. I'm very happy, I just want to enjoy today.

WE MADE HISTORY ? pic.twitter.com/ZHBqe8UbWB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 10, 2026

Barcelona can sign Rashford on a permanent basis for £26m this summer

"I live in the moment. At the end of the season we will see. I came here to win and we do this, so I'm very happy. It's an incredible feeling.

"The feeling is amazing. It's been a long season with ups and downs, but I think we deserved to win [La Liga].

"I wasn't going to shoot (from the free kick). When I put the ball down, I didn't see the angle, I didn't feel confident it would be a goal.

"I was going to cross. But everyone told me to shoot, so I hyped myself up a bit. It was good I shot in the end; it was a good goal."

A number of other clubs are also believed to be keeping a close eye on Rashford's situation in the event that Barcelona decide against signing him, with a return to Man United this summer believed to be highly unlikely despite the expected appointment of Michael Carrick as head coach.