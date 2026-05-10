Barcelona 2-0 Real Madrid: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Rashford, Torres seal La Liga title for Blaugrana

By Ellis Stevens | 10 May 2026 21:59 , Last updated: 10 May 2026 22:01

Barcelona were crowned La Liga champions thanks to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday night.

Barcelona raced into an early lead as Marcus Rashford scored a stunning free-kick inside 10 minutes, before Ferran Torres doubled the hosts' advantage to give Hansi Flick's side a commanding 2-0 lead at the break.

The hosts continued to stamp their authority on the match throughout the second 45 minutes, but despite a number of opportunities, they were unable to add to their lead as the contest ended still 2-0.

The Blaugrana, as a result of their win, were crowned La Liga champions for the 29th time, with celebrations continuing long past the full-time whistle.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

The result and performance rather aptly summarise the current situation and state of both clubs.

For Barcelona, it was a controlled victory filled with plenty of quality throughout, ultimately leading them to the La Liga title.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's turbulent time continues, with today's defeat serving as yet another unwanted landmark moment - as Barcelona secured the league title thanks to a direct result against Los Blancos for the first time.

After a week that included reports of an altercation between captain Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, as well as the news of a widely supported petition for Kylian Mbappe to leave the club, another disappointing result and performance will only heighten the tension surrounding Real Madrid.

In stark contrast to Real Madrid's seemingly divided camp, Barcelona appear to be a club united, symbolised by substituted players celebrating with manager Flick throughout the match, as well as the collective celebrations at the full-time whistle and beyond.

BARCELONA VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Marcus Rashford goal vs. Real Madrid (9th min, Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid)

What a moment for Marcus Rashford! ??



A stunning free kick to give Barcelona the lead and see them move closer to clinching the title tonight ??



????????? ?? @sbk | 18+ | ?????? ?????? ??????????? pic.twitter.com/Ke0Ifkcdqp — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 10, 2026

Barcelona take the lead! That is stunning from Rashford!

Torres wins Barcelona a free-kick just outside the area on the right side, and Rashford steps up to take.

Rashford unleashes a fantastic whipped effort over both the wall and Thibaut Courtois' outstretched arm, spectacularly finding the top of the far corner.

Ferran Torres goal vs. Real Madrid (18th min, Barcelona 2-0 Real Madrid)

"That's why they are running away with this championship!" ?️



Ferran Torres doubles Barcelona's lead and it's looking more and more likely that they'll be crowned as champions tonight ?



????????? ?? @sbk | 18+ | ?????? ?????? ??????????? pic.twitter.com/tanikJ2X8a — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 10, 2026

Torres makes it two inside 20 minutes!

Fermin Lopez clips a pass into Dani Olmo inside the Real Madrid penalty area, and the Spaniard delightfully flicks the ball to Torres.

Torres takes one touch and fires a side-footed effort past Courtois and into the top right corner - brilliant from Barcelona!

MAN OF THE MATCH - FERRAN TORRES

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Torres was instrumental in both goals for Barcelona, winning the free-kick for the first with a stunning piece of skill before emphatically striking for the second.

In truth, a number of Barcelona players could have been awarded with the man of the match tonight, with the hosts rarely troubled by Real Madrid throughout the encounter.

BARCELONA VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Barcelona 57%-43% Real Madrid

Shots: Barcelona 10-8 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Barcelona 7-1 Real Madrid

Corners: Barcelona 4-8 Real Madrid

Fouls: Barcelona 18-9 Real Madrid

BEST STATS

1 - Marcus Rashford is the first Barcelona player to score a free-kick against Real Madrid since Lionel Messi in October 2012. Classic. pic.twitter.com/g14ynFmeTw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 10, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona's victory means they lift the La Liga title with three games to spare, marking the first time the Blaugrana have secured the trophy with a result against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos' turbulent week continues with a defeat to their rivals, and their attention will now shift to steadying the ship when they take on Real Oviedo on Thursday night.