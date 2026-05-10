Team News: Tottenham vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 10 May 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 10 May 2026 20:00

Premier League survival is in both Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United's hands ahead of Monday's significant showdown in North London.

The Lilywhites are aiming for their third successive Premier League win, while the visitors have avoided defeat in each of their last six top-flight away games.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

TOTTENHAM

Out: Guglielmo Vicario (hernia), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee), Ben Davies (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Xavi Simons (knee), Cristian Romero (knee)

Doubtful: Dominic Solnake (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison

LEEDS

Out: Noah Okafor (calf), Gabriel Gudmundsson (hamstring), Ilia Gruev (knee)

Doubtful: Pascal Struijk (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Bijol, Struijk, Rodon; Bogle, Stach, Tanaka, Ampadu, Justin; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin