Preview: Dundee United vs Livingston - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 10 May 2026 18:52

Dundee United will welcome Livingston to Tannadice Park on Tuesday night for a matchday 37 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

Neither team have anything but pride to play for, with the hosts' safety guaranteed and the visitors' relegation already confirmed.

Match preview

Dundee United frustratingly failed to follow up last season's fourth-placed finish with another top-half finish, having ended the pre-split campaign in seventh place.

The Tangerines picked up 40 points from 33 pre-split games after nine wins, 13 draws and suffered 11 defeats, leaving them six points adrift from sixth-placed Falkirk.

Jim Goodwin's side did respond well to that disappointment as they defeated rivals Dundee 3-0 in their opening post-split game, but they have subsequently suffered back-to-back defeats.

However, the Tangerines remain top of the relegation group table with 43 points, meaning they are unable to be relegated with just two games remaining, leaving Dundee Utd simply fighting for a winning end to the campaign and looking to secure seventh spot.

© Imago / Focus Images

Meanwhile, Livingston also have little left to play for, as the Lions' relegation from the Scottish Premiership has already been confirmed.

The Lions have only won two, drawn 14 and lost 20 of their 36 Scottish Premiership fixtures, leaving them bottom of the standings an an insurmountable 10 points adrift from 11th-placed St Mirren.

Regardless of their relegation, interim player-manager Scott Arfield will be hoping to lead his side to a positive end to the campaign, searching for just their third league win of the campaign on Tuesday night.

The Lions did secure their first away win of the season against St Mirren in the first post-split fixture, but they did lose 3-0 in their last match on the road against Dundee.

Livingston also have a disastrous record in this encounter, having won just one of their last six clashes with Dundee United.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

W L W W L L

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

L D L W D L

Team News

© Imago

Dundee United will be without Luca Stephenson, Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Kristijan Trapanovski and Isaac Pappoe due to injuries, while Emmanuel Agyei is suspended following a red card in their last outing.

After the 2-0 loss to Aberdeen, Goodwin may decide to make several changes, including Panutche Camara joining Vicko Sevelj in midfield in the absence of Agyei.

Livingston, in comparison, are dealing with just one injury absence, with Connor McLennan ruled out with an ankle issue.

Arfield may opt to make several changes following the 3-0 defeat to Dundee last time out, meaning the likes of Robbie Muirhead, Stevie May and Cristian Montano could start.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Richards; Iovu, Graham, Keresztes; Strain, Sevelj, Camara, Ferry; Dolcek, Eskesen; Watters

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Finlayson, Kabongolo, Wilson, Kerr; Tait, Sylla; Smith, May, Montano; Muirhead

We say: Dundee United 3-1 Livingston

Dundee United may have lost their last two games, but they remain significantly stronger than the already-relegated Livingston, leading us to expect a home win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.