Preview: Real Betis vs Elche - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 10 May 2026 18:03

Real Betis will be looking to strengthen their grip on fifth place in La Liga when they host Elche CF at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Tuesday evening.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side are chasing a historic return to the Champions League with three games remaining, while Elche arrive in Seville sitting 13th in the table and looking to build on an encouraging recent run of results.

Match preview

Real Betis have been one of La Liga’s more consistent sides this season, with 53 points from 13 wins, 15 draws and seven defeats across 35 league matches to sit fifth in the division.

Their home record has been particularly resilient, with eight victories, six draws and three defeats at the Estadio de La Cartuja, and Pellegrini will be counting on that home advantage to see his side through on Tuesday evening.

Recent league form has been steady rather than spectacular, with Betis amassing two wins and three draws from their last five La Liga outings without suffering a defeat.

Their most recent outing, however, was a source of frustration, with Betis squandering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Real Sociedad.

That dropped point means the pressure remains firmly on Betis heading into Tuesday’s fixture, with fifth place carrying enormous significance this season following Spain’s confirmation of a bonus fifth Champions League berth.

Pellegrini has guided Betis into either the Europa League or the Conference League in each of the last five campaigns, but the prospect of Champions League football for the first time in two decades will provide all the motivation his players need with three matches remaining.

Betis hold a four-point advantage over sixth-placed Celta Vigo, and while that cushion offers some comfort, the knowledge that Celta won at Atletico Madrid last time out means there is no room for complacency in the final weeks of the season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Elche CF, meanwhile, arrive in Seville having endured a difficult campaign overall, sitting 13th in the table with 39 points from nine wins, 12 draws and 14 defeats - a record that places them comfortably clear of the relegation zone.

Their away form has been a significant weakness throughout the season, with just one victory on the road from 17 attempts, alongside four draws and 12 defeats.

There are, however, signs that Eder Sarabia’s side are finding some form at the right time, having won three and drawn one of their last five La Liga fixtures to suggest a team that has rediscovered some confidence heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 home draw with Deportivo Alaves, with Alvaro Rodriguez finding the equaliser in the 72nd minute to salvage a point.

The head-to-head record favours the hosts, with Betis having won three of the last five meetings between the sides, compared to one draw and one victory for Elche - and the most recent encounter ended in a 2-1 home win for Pellegrini’s side.

Real Betis La Liga form:

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Real Betis form (all competitions):

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Elche La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Aitor Ruibal is suspended for Tuesday’s fixture after receiving a red card in the previous match, ruling him out of what is one of the most important games of Betis’s season.

Angel Ortiz is doubtful with a muscle injury, while Marc Bartra remains sidelined with a foot problem and is not expected to feature at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

Abde Ezzalzouli is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup after scoring in each of his last two consecutive league outings, with his direct running and ability to stretch opposition defences making him a key figure in Betis’s attacking play.

Elche will be without Yago Santiago, who is sidelined with a knee injury, while Adam Boayar also misses out with a muscle problem.

Rafa Mir is a doubt with a hamstring injury and faces a late fitness test ahead of Tuesday’s fixture, which could alter Sarabia’s attacking options for the trip to Seville.

Andre Silva is expected to lead the line for the visitors and remains one of Elche’s primary attacking outlets, with Alvaro Rodriguez set to provide support alongside him, having contributed six goals in La Liga this season.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Llorente, Gomez, Rodriguez; Fornals, Roca, Altimira; Antony, Hernandez, Ezzalzouli

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Bigas, Affengruber, Chust; Valera Villar, Aguado, Febas, Morente; Rodriguez, Silva

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Elche

Betis’s superior quality and the enormous motivation of chasing Champions League football for the first time in two decades should be enough to see them through here in front of home fans.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.