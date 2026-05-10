World Cup 2026: Spain suffer huge injury scare before tournament - "It can't be"

By Ben Knapton | 10 May 2026 16:56

Spain have been dealt an alarming injury concern ahead of the World Cup 2026 tournament, as Nico Williams was taken off in Athletic Bilbao's La Liga clash with Valencia.

Having made a name for himself at Euro 2024, scoring Spain's opener in the final during their 2-1 victory over England, Williams was expected to play a fundamental role for La Roja in North America.

The 23-year-old came into Sunday's La Liga match with the wind in his sails too, having scored twice and provided an assist in last weekend's 4-2 victory at Alaves.

However, Williams's World Cup hopes may now be in jeopardy, as he was withdrawn with an apparent muscular problem after just 35 minutes at San Mames.

The attacker could supposedly be seen saying "it can't be" as he trudged off the pitch to be replaced by his brother Inaki Williams, a suggestion that he is fearing for his World Cup chances.

Spain's Nico Williams suffers injury one month before World Cup

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

The severity of Williams's injury will not be known until he undergoes further examinations in the coming days, but he has already missed a handful of matches due to fitness problems this season.

The 23-year-old was absent for six matches in September and October due to a groin injury, before suffering a pubalgia which ruled him out for seven games in the spring.

If Williams has only suffered a Grade 1 muscular injury, he will likely recover in a couple of weeks and should be fit to join up with Luis de la Fuente's squad for the World Cup.

However, a Grade 2 or 3 problem would rule Williams out of the global gathering, forcing the European champions to find a replacement on the left-hand side.

How could Spain replace Nico Williams at World Cup?

A blow for Nico Williams and a source of concern for Spain so soon before the World Cup.



The Athletic Club winger was withdrawn during his side's match against Valencia after appearing to suffer an injury.



The 23-year-old was so impressive for Spain as they achieved glory at… pic.twitter.com/MR6Zf4uHmq — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) May 10, 2026

If the worst comes to the worst and Williams is indeed ruled out of the World Cup, De la Fuente could stick Mikel Oyarzabal on the left-hand side, as the Real Sociedad man is a shoo-in for the first XI anyway.

Oyarzabal memorably scored the winning goal in the Euro 2024 final and has posted incredible numbers in a Spain kit since, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in his last 10 appearances for La Roja.

Oyarzabal has frequently featured as a centre-forward for Spain, though, so moving him to the left to deputise for Williams could open up a spot for Oihan Sancet or Ferran Torres to start up front.

Alternatively, De la Fuente could continue with Oyarzabal through the middle and start one of Torres, Alex Baena, Victor Munoz or Ander Barrenetxea on the left wing, with Lamine Yamal on the right.

The Barcelona phenom is currently out with a hamstring injury, but there is hope that he will be fit to play at the World Cup.