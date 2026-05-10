Mikel Arteta drops Arsenal transfer hint with brutal West Ham squad decision

By Ben Knapton | 10 May 2026 15:52

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been left out of the Gunners' squad for Sunday's Premier League clash with West Ham United, a suggestion that his future lies elsewhere.

The Brazil international has only been able to show fleeting flashes of his quality since returning from an ACL tear, managing just five goals and two assists in 26 appearances during the 2025-26 season.

Jesus has also started just two Premier League games and one Champions League match for Mikel Arteta's side, and was an unused substitute in Tuesday's 1-0 semi-final second-leg win over Atletico Madrid.

The former Manchester City striker was at least a regular in matchday squads, and he was introduced for the second half of last weekend's 3-0 home triumph over London rivals Fulham.

However, Jesus was nowhere to be seen on the Arsenal squad list on Sunday afternoon, and there is no indication that the South American has been ruled out because of an injury.

Gabriel Jesus left out of Arsenal squad for West Ham clash

© Imago / Sportimage

Arteta has almost all of his options available to him right now, as only Jurrien Timber (groin) and Mikel Merino (foot) are sidelined through injury, forcing him to make difficult matchday decisions.

The Spaniard went with an unchanged starting XI for the third game running on Sunday, naming Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cristhian Mosquera, Max Dowman, Kai Havertz, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Piero Hincapie and Martin Odegaard on his bench.

As a result, there was no room for either Jesus or experienced midfielder Christian Norgaard, the latter of whom has often been the 12th man for the Premier League leaders this season.

Jesus's snub at the London Stadium means that the striker has not been included in a Premier League matchday squad for the first time in 2026, although he has not started a top-flight game since February 7 against Sunderland.

Gabriel Jesus edging closer to Arsenal exit after West Ham snub

© Imago / Sportimage

Jesus was nothing short of a revelation when he first signed for Arsenal, having a direct hand in nine goals in his first 10 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, but it all went downhill after the World Cup.

The 29-year-old's repeated knee injuries since Qatar 2022 have prevented him from kicking on after his positive start, allowing Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres to leapfrog him in the attacking pecking order.

Jesus is about to enter the last 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, although he has stated that he wants to continue at Arsenal for the 2026-27 season, even if he is not offered a renewal.

However, a 16-year-old Dowman and an out-of-sorts Martinelli being selected ahead of Jesus speaks volumes, and it would be a surprise if he was not sold this summer after today's snub.

A return to Palmeiras has been mooted for the striker, but one of Serie A's biggest clubs have supposedly added him to their transfer shortlist too.