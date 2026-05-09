Premier League Gameweek 36
West Ham
May 10, 2026 4.30pm
London Stadium
Arsenal

Team News: West Ham vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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West Ham vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Visiting a venue where they have scored 11 goals in their last two games, Arsenal face West Ham United at the London Stadium in Sunday's Premier League derby.

Mikel Arteta masterminded a comfortable 2-0 win over the Hammers earlier this term, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

WEST HAM vs. ARSENAL

 
 

WEST HAM

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville; Wilson, Castellanos

ARSENAL

Out: Jurrien Timber (groin), Mikel Merino (foot)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

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