Man United midfielder may have played last game as Michael Carrick issues Casemiro, Benjamin Sesko injury updates

By Ben Knapton | 09 May 2026 15:20 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 15:20

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has explained Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko's absences from Saturday's Premier League fixture against Sunderland.

The Red Devils travelled to the Stadium of Light safe in the knowledge that their top-five spot in the Premier League table had already been secured.

Last weekend's 3-2 triumph over Liverpool confirmed Man United's qualification for the 2026-27 Champions League, slightly easing the pressure on Carrick's troops in the last three games of the season.

Sesko was among the scorers in last weekend's five-goal thriller, but the Slovenia international also aggravated an existing shin injury at Old Trafford and was a known doubt for Saturday's game.

Sesko's absence from the first XI was therefore no major surprise, but the Red Devils were also without departing midfielder Casemiro and fellow fulcrum Manuel Ugarte, as Mason Mount stepped into midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

Why Casemiro, Benjamin Sesko missed Sunderland vs. Man United

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Speaking to Man United's media channels ahead of kickoff, Carrick at least allayed fears over serious issues for Casemiro, saying: "Ben's been carrying a shin problem for some time.

"He took quite a big bang on it, obviously had to come off last week. He wasn't ready today. Cassy, he'll be fine for next week, nothing major.

"Manu had a problem with his back in training, so that's the issues kind of ironed out. We've got a really strong team today and I'm looking forward to seeing the boys play and perform."

With no Sesko in the starting lineup, Joshua Zirkzee was brought in for just his fifth Premier League start of the season, as part of a quintuple change from Man United.

Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui were also drafted into the first XI, at the expense of Bryan Mbeumo, Ayden Heaven and Diogo Dalot.

Man United midfielder may have played last game for club after injury blow

© Imago

Casemiro's absence sparked fears that the Brazilian may have been seen in a Man United kit for the last time, but he will be given the green light to take on Nottingham Forest next weekend, barring an unforeseen setback.

However, Carrick did not reveal how long Ugarte's back injury may take to heal, and there is a chance that the Uruguay international has therefore played his final game for the Red Devils.

A Grade 1 injury back injury - or mild strain - can take two weeks to fully settle down, meaning Ugarte could miss Forest and potentially the final-day clash with Brighton & Hove Albion if his recovery takes longer than expected.

A Grade 2 or 3 injury would certainly rule Ugarte out for the rest of the season, but having started just eight Premier League games in 2025-26, he would not be a huge miss.

Furthermore, Man United have apparently activated an exit plan for Ugarte, whose back injury could have spelled a premature end to a forgettable time at Old Trafford.