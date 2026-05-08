Next Man United manager: Michael Carrick 'not bothered' by threat of rival candidates for Old Trafford job

By Ben Sully | 08 May 2026 23:38 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 23:40

Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick has insisted he is not concerned about rumours that the club have spoken to other candidates over the head coach's position.

Carrick is currently the clear favourite to get the top job on a permanent basis after sparking an upturn in fortunes since taking over the reins in January.

The former Man United midfielder has overseen 10 wins, two draws and just two defeats in his 14 Premier League games in charge.

The most recent victory took place in last Sunday's home clash against rivals Liverpool, which secured Champions League qualification with three games left to play.

While Carrick has ultimately achieved the objective that was set, the club are yet to make a firm decision as to who will lead the club into the 2026-27 season.

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Carrick 'not bothered' by threat of rival candidates

Speaking ahead of Saturday's clash with Sunderland, Carrick was asked about whether he has been unsettled by speculation suggesting Man United have spoken to other potential candidates.

‘No, genuinely not," Carrick told reporters. "Whether it's discussed or not discussed, it hasn't bothered me.

"It hasn't changed how I go about it. I've been confident in the work that we're doing and working with the players and leading the club, so it literally hasn't had any effect on me at all, no.

"I think it's pretty obvious it's going to be a process, obviously from the outset in terms of finding someone to fill the position in the end."

Who could rival Carrick for top job?

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola could be considered as a potential alternative, but in truth, he looks set to move elsewhere this summer.

Chelsea are believed to be among his admirers, while Crystal Palace have placed him at the top of their shortlist of potential replacements for Oliver Glasner.

The departing Palace boss has previously been linked with the head coach position at Man United, but those links have dissipated over the last couple of months.

The Red Devils may also consider Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann and USA boss Mauricio Pochettino, who could be open to a return to club management after the 2026 World Cup.

However, in truth, it is difficult to see how any other candidate pips Carrick to the top job, given the fact the interim boss has exceeded expectations during his temporary time in charge.