Preview: Mainz 05 vs Union Berlin - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 08 May 2026 23:29

Union Berlin’s trailblazing head coach Marie-Louise Eta is still on the hunt for her first win in the job, and her next opportunity comes away at Mainz 05 this Sunday night.

Die Eisernen are in the midst of a six-match winless run in the Bundesliga, while Mainz will be hoping for a big result in their final home game of the season.

Match preview

Mainz may be well clear of the relegation zone and too far away to challenge for Europe, but that does not mean Sunday’s game lacks urgency.

On the contrary, this fixture will be particularly important for Mainz head coach Urs Fischer, who goes up against his former employers.

The Swiss boss made history in Berlin by leading Union to a historic Bundesliga promotion before bringing Champions League football to the German capital.

Despite his close ties to the club, Fischer told journalists he refuses to “hand out gifts” and remains focused on earning six points from the final two games of the season.

Mainz enter Sunday’s game on the back of last weekend’s 2-1 victory over St Pauli - a result which ended the club’s four-match winless run across all competitions.

The next task for Die Nulfunfer will be to end their winless run at home, with the team eyeing up their first Bundesliga victory at the Mewa Arena in almost two months.

© Iconsport / Matthias Koch, dpa, PictureAlliance

Union Berlin’s Eta made history by becoming the first female head coach in Europe’s top five leagues, but things have not gone to plan following her appointment.

The 34-year-old kicked off her reign with back-to-back defeats against Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig before ultimately finding a breakthrough against FC Koln last weekend.

Eta’s side showed lots of resilience in that game as they scored two goals in the final 17 minutes to come from behind and secure a 2-2 draw - a result which officially secured the club’s Bundesliga status for next season.

Next on the agenda for the German coach is to earn that elusive first win, and confidence will be high given Union are unbeaten against Mainz in nine previous meetings.

The big hurdle for Union will be overcoming their defensive issues, which have seen them concede 15 goals across their last six outings.

In fact, Die Eisernen have not kept a clean sheet since a 1-0 victory away at Freiburg back in March.

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

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Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

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Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago

The big story from Mainz concerns goalkeeper Daniel Batz, who confirmed he will be moving to Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old is expected to feature on Sunday in what will be his final farewell at the Mewa Arena.

Elsewhere, Jae-Sung Lee has returned to training following his battle with a broken toe, though he is not expected to feature at the weekend.

Striker Silas was given a new contract with Mainz, but the 27-year-old will not be able to show his gratitude on the field as he continues his recovery from a broken leg.

Maxim Leitsch (thigh), Maxim Dal (knee) and Benedict Hollerbach (Achilles) will also be on the sidelines this weekend.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, continue to endure a goalkeeping crisis, with two shot-stoppers out of action.

Matheo Raab is nursing a hand injury, while Frederik Ronnow picked up a muscle problem against RB Leipzig, leaving Carl Klaus with yet another opportunity to shine.

Robert Skov, who has only managed three appearances this season, remains on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Batz; da Costa, Posch, Kohr; Widmer, Nebel, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Becker, Tietz

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Klaus; Doekhi, Leite, Nsoki; Trimmel, Schafer, Khedira, Kemlein, Rothe; Burke, Burcu

We say: Mainz 05 1-1 Union Berlin

Union Berlin showed a lot of fight against Koln last weekend, but their poor start to games in recent times is becoming a worry.

Nevertheless, we are backing the visitors to earn a point against a Mainz side that boasts the fourth worst home record in the Bundesliga.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.