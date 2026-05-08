Burnley lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Zian Flemming seeks landmark goal

By Seye Omidiora | 08 May 2026 22:42 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 22:45

After firing blanks last weekend, Zian Flemming is searching for the goal that would see him match former Burnley strikers Danny Ings and Chris Wood in reaching double figures for the campaign.

The Dutchman will need to find his shooting boots at Turf Moor as eight of his nine league strikes this season have remarkably come away from home.

Flemming is likely to be flanked in the attacking trident by Loum Tchaouna and Jaidon Anthony as the hosts aim to capitalise on the visitors' poor form on the road.

At the other end of the pitch, Martin Dubravka has already made 127 saves this season and should expect another busy Sunday afternoon in Lancashire despite Aston Villa's ongoing five-match winless run away from home.

The veteran goalkeeper is set to be shielded by a back four consisting of Kyle Walker, Hjalmar Ekdal, Maxime Esteve and Quilindschy Hartman.

Axel Tuanzebe is nearing a return from an Achilles injury, but the defender is not expected to be ready in time to challenge for a spot in the rearguard just yet.

Furthermore, the Clarets remain without the services of Josh Cullen, Connor Roberts and Jordan Beyer due to knee, Achilles and hamstring problems respectively.

With Cullen still sidelined, James Ward-Prowse should pull the creative strings from a deeper role alongside Josh Laurent and Bashir Humphreys in the centre.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Humphreys, Laurent, Ward-Prowse; Tchaouna, Flemming, Anthony

> Click here to see how Aston Villa could line up against Burnley