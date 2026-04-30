Team News: Leeds United vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Leeds United are nearing Premier League survival ahead of Friday's league meeting at Elland Road with relegated Burnley in gameweek 35.
The Whites are also unbeaten in five top-flight matches, giving Daniel Farke's men the confidence to face a side with little to play for beyond professional pride this weekend.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Leeds and Burnley.
LEEDS vs. BURNLEY
LEEDS
Out: Ilia Gruev (knee)
Doubtful: Gabriel Gudmundsson (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin
BURNLEY
Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Connor Roberts (calf), Jordan Beyer (thigh)
Doubtful: Hannibal Mejbri (thigh), Axel Tuanzebe (calf), Zeki Amdouni (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Humphreys, Esteve, Hartman; Tchaouna, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Anthony; Flemming