Premier League Gameweek 35
Leeds
May 1, 2026 8.00pm
Elland Road
Burnley

Team News: Leeds United vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Leeds vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Richard Bierton/ News Images

Leeds United are nearing Premier League survival ahead of Friday's league meeting at Elland Road with relegated Burnley in gameweek 35.

The Whites are also unbeaten in five top-flight matches, giving Daniel Farke's men the confidence to face a side with little to play for beyond professional pride this weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Leeds and Burnley.

LEEDS vs. BURNLEY

LEEDS

Out: Ilia Gruev (knee)

Doubtful: Gabriel Gudmundsson (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Connor Roberts (calf), Jordan Beyer (thigh)

Doubtful: Hannibal Mejbri (thigh), Axel Tuanzebe (calf), Zeki Amdouni (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Humphreys, Esteve, Hartman; Tchaouna, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Anthony; Flemming

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