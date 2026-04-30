Team News: Leeds United vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Apr 2026 20:00

Leeds United are nearing Premier League survival ahead of Friday's league meeting at Elland Road with relegated Burnley in gameweek 35.

The Whites are also unbeaten in five top-flight matches, giving Daniel Farke's men the confidence to face a side with little to play for beyond professional pride this weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Leeds and Burnley.

LEEDS

Out: Ilia Gruev (knee)

Doubtful: Gabriel Gudmundsson (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Connor Roberts (calf), Jordan Beyer (thigh)

Doubtful: Hannibal Mejbri (thigh), Axel Tuanzebe (calf), Zeki Amdouni (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Humphreys, Esteve, Hartman; Tchaouna, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Anthony; Flemming