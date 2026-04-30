Preview: Valencia vs Atletico Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 30 Apr 2026 19:52 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 19:56

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their domestic campaign away to Valencia on Saturday afternoon.

Diego Simeone's side are currently fourth in the La Liga table, 10 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis, while Valencia are 12th, with Los Che now five points outside of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Valencia's 2-1 win over Girona last time out was a big one, with the result moving them five points clear of the relegation zone, and there are now just five games left to play.

Los Che are actually only three points behind ninth-placed Osasuna, so they should be looking up the division rather than down, although consistency has been a problem all season.

Carlos Corberan's side are 12th in the division, boasting a record of 10 wins, nine draws and 14 defeats from 33 matches, and they have picked up 26 points from their 10 home league games in 2025-26.

Valencia have tackled Atletico on 200 previous occasions and have managed to post 66 wins against the capital giants, but each of the last four contests have been won by Simeone's team.

The fact that his match is taking place between Atletico's Champions League semi-final with Arsenal should aid Valencia, as there is no question that the Red and Whites will be distracted.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Atletico came from behind to draw 1-1 with Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night, with Julian Alvarez scoring from the penalty spot early in the second period after Viktor Gyokeres had dispatched a spot kick of his own.

The Red and Whites are bidding to set up a final against either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain, and their run in the European Cup has impacted their league form, which is disappointing, losing three of their last four in Spain's top flight.

Simeone's side have actually lost seven of their last 10 games in all competitions, but they are relatively safe in the top four in La Liga, sitting fourth, 10 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis with five matches left.

Success in the latter stages of the season rests on their Champions League showing, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating second leg at the Emirates Stadium next week.

Atletico, who beat Athletic Bilbao 3-2 in La Liga last time out, have only won four of their 16 away league games during the 2025-26 campaign, picking up 17 points in the process.

Valencia La Liga form:

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Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

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Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Valencia will be without the services of Mouctar Diakhaby, Dimitri Foulquier, Copete and Thierry Correia for this weekend's contest through injury, while Julen Agirrezabala is a doubt.

Filip Ugrinic was an impressive performer off the bench against Girona last time out, and there is now expected to be a spot in the starting side for the midfielder.

Hugo Duro is also pushing for a spot in the XI, but it is likely that Umar Sadiq, who has two goals in his last two appearances, will continue through the middle.

As for Atletico, Simeone will make wholesale changes to his starting side ahead of the second leg of their Champions League semi-final with Arsenal next week.

Pablo Barrios and Nico Gonzalez are out of the match through injury, while Jose Gimenez is a doubt; Giuliano Simeone and Julian Alvarez were also both substituted against Arsenal on Wednesday night and will not be risked.

There could be a full 11 changes from the clash with Arsenal, including a spot through the middle for Alexander Sorloth, who has scored 19 times in all competitions this season - the striker was an unused substitute against the Premier League leaders.

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Nunez, Pepelu, Tarrega, Gaya; Urginic, Guerra; Rioja, Beltran, Ramazani; Sadiq

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Musso; Bonar, Le Normand, Lenglet, Diaz; Mendoza, Vargas; Molina, Baena, Almada; Sorloth

We say: Valencia 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Simeone will make wholesale changes to his Atletico side on Saturday, and we are backing Valencia to secure all three points at Mestalla to continue their push up the division.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.