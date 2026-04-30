Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal: “Ice cold” Viktor Gyokeres extends impressive scoring feat as Diego Simeone critisises striker after Champions League draw

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Apr 2026 07:24 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 07:26

Viktor Gyokeres has extended an impressive scoring feat after finding the net in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Sweden international opened the scoring at Estadio Metropolitano on the stroke of half time after converting a penalty that he won following a foul from David Hancko inside the area.

Gyokeres managed to squeeze his effort from 12 yards through the arms of goalkeeper Jan Oblak to put Arsenal ahead, before Julian Alvarez smashed home a penalty of his own in the second half to level the tie for Atletico.

Arsenal’s may have had a second opportunity to score from the spot had the Gunners not had a controversial penalty call overturned by referee David Hancko, after Eberechi Eze went to ground from a challenge by Hancko.

Nevertheless, Arsenal will return to the Emirates Stadium next week with the tie delicately poised, and Gyokeres – a £63m summer signing – has proven once again why he is deadly from spot-kick situation.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Tomas Garrido

Gyokeres extends penalty scoring streak as Simeone questions referee call

Indeed, with his goal against Ateltico, the 27-year-old has now converted each of his last 27 penalties for club and country, an impressive run stretching back to March 2024 when he plied his trade for Sporting Lisbon.

Gyokeres was critisised by Ateltico head coach Diego Simeone for going to ground too easily inside the penalty box, claiming that it was not a ‘true’ penalty to award in such a high-stakes contest.

“In my opinion, the first penalty involved contact from behind, the player anticipated the contact and went down,” Simeone told reporters after the match. “In Champions League semi-finals, you need a penalty that is truly a penalty.

“The referee understood that it was. On the other occasion, thanks to VAR, he understood that it was a penalty because initially it wasn’t a handball, and then, in the second instance, also thanks to VAR, it wasn’t a penalty.

“VAR sometimes gives you the benefit of the doubt and sometimes it takes it away.”

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arteta, meanwhile, praised Gyokeres for coolly converting from the penalty spot, saying: "He had a really strong first half. I think we were dominating. He created the goal and the penalty. He was ice cold to score it in the manner that he did."

Gyokeres was replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the 70th minute, but it was a tactical choice and not due to injury, as Arteta aimed to shift the momentum back in his team’s favour.

"Then the second half changed a little bit,” he added. “Credit to them as well, but there are things we need to do much, much better. I think we had to change that and change the game and finish on top."

Gyokeres is Arsenal’s top scorer in all competitions this season with 19 goals in 49 appearances, with only Erling Haaland (25) and Igor Thiago (24) having scored more among Premier League players since his arrival at the Emirates.

Arsenal equal club record in Champions League after Atletico stalemate

Arsenal’s draw with Atletico means that they have equalled their longest ever unbeaten run in the European Cup/ Champions League, going 13 successive matches without defeat for the second time after doing so between March 2005 and April 2006 under Arsene Wenger.

Arteta was left “very proud” by his team’s performance and believes that the tie “is in our hands”, with the second leg in North London taking place next Tuesday, three days after Arsenal play host to Fulham in the Premier League.