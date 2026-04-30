Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta slams “completely unacceptable” decision in Champions League semi-final draw

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Apr 2026 07:04 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 07:24

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has slammed the “completely unacceptable” decision to overturn a second-half penalty awarded to Eberechi Eze in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

This closely-contested battle at Estadio Metropolitano was defined by three penalty calls, with Viktor Gyokeres initially putting the Gunners in front from 12 yards on the stroke of half time before Julian Alvarez restored parity for the hosts with a spot kick of his own just before the hour mark.

Substitute Eze then went to ground inside the area in the 78th minute following a challenge for Atletico defender David Hancko, and referee Danny Makkelie initially pointed to the spot.

However, the Dutch official was advised by VAR to take another look at the incident at the pitchside monitor, and after watching 13 replays of the challenge from Hancko, he decided to rule out the penalty he had awarded, with the game eventually finishing all square.

Although Hancko made contact with the top of Eze’s foot before he fell to the deck, the referee decided that the challenge was not enough for the Arsenal attacker to go to ground.

© Iconsport / PA Images

“It’s the wrong decision”: Arteta raging after controversial penalty call

After the match, Arteta was perplexed and gave a damning assessment of the referee’s call during an interview with TNT Sports.

Arteta said: "After going back into the dressing room, speaking to the boys and watching the penalty incident, it's extremely disappointing and annoying because it was against the rules and it changes the course of the tie.

"I'm very, very upset. The whole sequence. There is clear contact. You make the decision, you cannot overturn that decision when you have to look at it 13 times. It's completely unacceptable at this level. It's the wrong decision."

Arteta was then asked at his post-match press conference if Arsenal would protest the decision to UEFA, and he replied: "I leave that to the club to decide what's the best thing to do. Now they're not going to give us a penalty. That's it. That's gone."

Commenting on Atletico’s penalty awarded for a handball against Ben White, Arteta said: "They have been consistent with that. If you are going to give a penalty for this kind of thing you have to accept it."

© Iconsport / Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images

Arteta: ‘Champions League semi-final is in our hands’

Despite coming away from the Spanish capital aggrieved by a refereeing decision, Arteta was “proud” of his team’s overall performance and has acknowledged that the tie is in Arsenal’s hands, with next week’s second leg taking place at the Emirates Stadium.

"I'm very proud, I said that to the boys, the way we handled the context for nine-and-a-half months, just remarkable,” said the Gunners boss.

"I really value what they've done because I've seen some of the best teams in the world here fall apart and concede three and four.

"We didn't get the result that we wanted, and the way we planned the game, we wanted to win it. At least it is in our hands, in front of our people.

"We want to be in that final and in a week's time we are going to have the opportunity to do so."

Before preparing for the second leg, Arsenal will turn their attention back to the Premier League title race, and they can move six points clear at the top of the table if they beat Fulham at home on Saturday evening.