Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Fulham: Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber latest

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 29 Apr 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 00:03

Arsenal will look to strengthen their grip on top spot in the Premier League table when they welcome Fulham to the Emirates Stadium for Saturday evening’s London derby.

The Gunners returned to winning ways last weekend with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United, a result that moved them three points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

This weekend’s contest at the Emirates will see Arsenal play two games more than the Citizens, handing Mikel Arteta’s side an opportunity to stretch their advantage at the summit, at least temporarily.

The Gunners come into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie, and Arteta will be pleased that his squad appeared to emerge unscathed.

Riccardo Calafiori also returned as an unused substitute in that encounter, suggesting the Italian defender has fully recovered, although some players remain fitness concerns for the North London club.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Fulham, who arrive after a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: May 2 (vs. Fulham)

Kai Havertz was forced off during the first half of last weekend’s victory over Newcastle with what appeared to be a muscle problem and was also absent for the midweek trip to Madrid, leaving his participation on Saturday in doubt.

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis / Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle/Groin

Possible return date: May 2 (vs. Fulham)

Jurrien Timber has been sidelined since limping off against Everton in mid-March, and his comeback has been eagerly awaited by the Arsenal support in recent weeks.

However, Arteta revealed in the pre-match press conference for the Atletico game that they ‘’do not know yet’’ when the Dutchman will return, making him a major doubt for this weekend’s contest.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Mikel Merino is still recovering from surgery on a fractured foot, and Arteta recently revealed, "It's a bit premature to say" whether he will feature again this season, although the Arsenal boss also stated that the Spanish midfielder is pushing hard to regain full fitness in time.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for Saturday's Premier League game against Fulham.