Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'pushing' to make Ousmane Dembele-like wonderkid first summer signing

By Lewis Blain | 04 Jun 2026 07:54

Arsenal are moving quickly in the transfer market after their Premier League title triumph, with one of England's brightest young talents now firmly in their sights.

Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are working on both immediate reinforcements and long-term investments, and Leicester City starlet Jeremy Monga falls firmly into the latter category.

Fresh reports suggest the Gunners are actively trying to accelerate a deal for the teenage sensation.

Arsenal pushing for Jeremy Monga deal

© Imago

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are pushing to advance negotiations for Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga.

The transfer expert revealed that discussions are ongoing between Arsenal, Leicester and the player's representatives, with Monga having already opened the door to a move to north London.

??⚪️ Arsenal are pushing to advance on Jeremy Monga deal with Leicester City and player’s camp.



Discussions ongoing as Monga has opened doors to the move to #AFC. pic.twitter.com/jqDwenuG7g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2026

Arsenal are understood to view the teenager as one of the most exciting young prospects in English football and are keen to beat rival interest to his signature.

Previous reports suggest Leicester could demand between £10 million and £15 million for the winger, despite him being only 16 years old.

Who is Arsenal target Jeremy Monga?

© Iconsport / Duncan Thomas/Majestic Media/Alamy

Monga is widely regarded as one of the standout talents to emerge from English football in recent years. He made his Leicester debut at just 15 years old and quickly caught the eye with his fearlessness, pace and technical ability.

The 16-year-old wonderkid is a versatile attacker who can operate on either wing or through the middle as a no.10. One of his biggest strengths is his ability to use both feet comfortably, making him unpredictable and difficult for defenders to handle in one-versus-one situations.

His rapid rise continued when he became the youngest goalscorer in Championship history at 16 years and 37 days old, breaking a record previously held by Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham. That achievement alone highlighted the extraordinary level of his potential.

Praise for Monga has been widespread, as former Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy described him as a "fantastic talent", while Como scout Ben Mattinson has labelled him "England's Ousmane Dembele" and "one of England's biggest talents".

Those comparisons may place significant pressure on young shoulders, but they offer a glimpse into how highly Monga is regarded behind the scenes.

For Arsenal, this looks like the type of signing that could pay off enormously in the long term. The Gunners have already built one of the strongest young squads in Europe, and adding a player of Monga's profile would further strengthen the club's future.

He may not be an immediate first-team regular, but few teenage talents in England possess a higher ceiling right now.