Real Madrid 'seal' Ibrahima Konate as one of two defensive signings ahead of Jose Mourinho arrival

By Ben Sully | 04 Jun 2026 01:05

Real Madrid have reportedly sealed deals to sign Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries this summer.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is seeking re-election ahead of his new rival, Enrique Riquelme, who has promised to recruit the Manchester City duo of Erling Haaland and Rodri if he wins the presidency.

While Perez has not promised such audacious moves, he has confirmed his intention to appoint Benfica boss Jose Mourinho as the club's new manager.

Perez announced his managerial plans via a social media video, where Mourinho is shown saying: "Yes".

MOUcha historia por hacer. pic.twitter.com/7wLmDk8r2M — Florentino 2026 (@Florentino2026_) June 3, 2026

Real Madrid seal Konate, Dumfries deals

Not only is he set to bring Mourinho back to the club, but Perez is also on the brink of announcing two defensive additions.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have finalised a deal to sign Konate on a four-year contract.

The Frenchman will become a free agent at the end of June after opting against signing a new deal at Liverpool.

Romano also claims that Real Madrid have agreed a transfer with Inter Milan for right-back Denzel Dumfries.

Los Blancos have officially informed Inter of their intention to activate Dumfries's €20m (£17.3m) release clause.

The 30-year-old passed his medical on Wednesday, meaning it is only a matter of time until he is unveiled as a Real Madrid player.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Perez offers Konate assurance

Perez has publicly confirmed Konate will join the club if he secures another term as Real Madrid president on June 7.

"We are working on all these signings," Perez told AS. "I can already assure you that if I remain president of Real Madrid, one of the world’s great defenders, Konate, will play for Real Madrid starting next season.

"And he will not be the only top defender to arrive if I remain at the helm of Real Madrid.

Konate will bolster Real Madrid's central defensive options that have been weakened by David Alaba's departure and Eder Militao's long-term injury.

Meanwhile, Dumfries will replace Dani Carvajal and provide competition with Trent Alexander-Arnold for the right-back spot.