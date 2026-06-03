Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso warned of Ibrahima Konate regret after Real Madrid 'agreement'

By Ben Knapton | 03 Jun 2026 14:02

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has been warned that he is missing out on an ideal signing in Ibrahima Konate, who is on the verge of joining Real Madrid.

The France international was initially expected to come to an agreement with Liverpool over a new contract, but talks between the player and the club ultimately broke down over salary demands.

As a result, Konate recently announced his exit from Liverpool at the end of the season, and following months of speculation, twists and turns, a move to the Bernabeu is now edging closer to completion.

Los Blancos had initially dropped their interest in a deal, but Konate and Real Madrid have now reached a verbal agreement, and the defender will supposedly sign a four-year contract in the Spanish capital.

Konate had also been linked with Chelsea, who are aiming to strengthen their defensive options in the summer transfer window, but the Blues decided against a move for the ex-Liverpool man.

Frank Lebouef: 'Chelsea a better fit for Ibrahima Konate than Real Madrid'

© Imago / DeFodi Images

However, Chelsea may live to regret their decision, according to former Blues defender Frank Lebouef, who was asked in an exclusive Sports Mole interview whether Stamford Bridge or Real Madrid would be a better fit for Konate.

"I would say Chelsea for sure as he is a top defender," Lebouef said in association with William Hill, one of the UK's best betting sites. "Chelsea need to have top defenders, who can play as well as defend.

"Strong, physical players and with some experience as well. Chelsea lack experience, so he can come in, he has Premier League experience too, so this could have been good for Alonso for sure."

Chelsea currently have Jorrel Hato, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Mamadou Sarr and Benoit Badiashile as their centre-back options, while Axel Disasi will soon return from his loan spell at West Ham United.

However, Disasi, Badiashile and Adarabioyo could all be on the chopping block this summer, while Sarr and Hato are just 20 years old and Fofana largely failed to impress in 2025-26.

'Ibrahima Konate doesn't deserve Virgil van Dijk salary'

© Imago

Real Madrid-bound Konate was at one stage optimistic of agreeing a new contract with Liverpool, who never upgraded the Frenchman from the terms he initially signed upon his arrival in 2021.

Konate was on £150,000 a week at Anfield - according to Capology - but it is understood he was after a salary increase that would have put him in line with the club's top earners, such as Virgil van Dijk (£350k) and Alexander Isak (£280k).

However, Lebouef is under no illusions that Liverpool did the right thing by standing their ground in contract talks, adding: "I don’t think he warrants the same or is at the same level as Van Dijk.

"Van Dijk is a proven top player, a true leader, one of the best centre backs in the Premier League, so he sets the benchmark for sure."

Konate will leave Liverpool having registered seven goals and four assists in 183 games for the Reds, winning five trophies including the 2024-25 Premier League.

Frank Lebouef was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill's World Cup winner odds.