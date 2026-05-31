Chelsea transfer news: 'Final decision' made on Ibrahima Konate ahead of Frenchman's Liverpool exit

By Darren Plant | 31 May 2026 10:20

Chelsea have reportedly decided to walk away from a potential approach for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

Earlier this week, reports emerged which revealed that the Frenchman would leave Anfield on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of June.

As a France international who made 49 starts for Liverpool across all competitions in 2025-26, Konate will naturally be chased by a number of high-profile clubs.

Despite Chelsea failing to qualify for Europe, they were believed to be a possible destination for the 27-year-old.

However, as per TEAMtalk, Chelsea will not be competing for Konate's signature over the coming weeks.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Why have Chelsea withdrawn from Konate race?

The report alleges that Konate's wage demands and the likelihood of mammoth signing-on and agent fees have resulted in Chelsea ending their initial interest.

There had already been conflicting reports over whether the West Londoners planned to be proactive in an effort to sign Konate.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are now in line to hold discussions with Konate's representatives while he focuses on representing France at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the report adds that those representatives have also made contact with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona to determine whether they hold any interest in a deal.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Are Chelsea right to end Konate interest?

Incoming head coach Xabi Alonso is expected to add experienced Premier League players to his Chelsea squad this summer.

When Chelsea lack physicality and height in their side, signing Konate appeared to tick every box.

However, a decision had to be made over whether they could realistically compete with the aforementioned quartet who can all offer Champions League football.

Realistically-speaking, Chelsea would have had to pay over the odds to entice Konate to Stamford Bridge, and that is something that BlueCo did not want - and may not be able - to do when they have to be relatively stringent with their finances with no European football on their schedule.