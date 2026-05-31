Chelsea transfer news: Blues scouting 17-year-old 'super talent' wanted by Man City, Barcelona

By Ben Knapton | 31 May 2026 08:13

Chelsea and Manchester City have both sent scouts to keep an eye on 17-year-old Danish starlet Mikkel Bro Hansen, according to a report.

The 2009-born striker represents Norwegian Eliteserien giants Bodo/Glimt, who stunned Europe with their run to the 2025-26 Champions League last 16.

The Scandinavian side upset Man City and Inter Milan - eliminating the 2024-25 runners-up in the knockout round playoffs - in the competition, before losing 5-3 on aggregate to Sporting Lisbon.

Bo Hansen did not earn any minutes for Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League proper, although he did come on as a late substitute in the second leg of their qualifying triumph over Sturm Graz back in August 2025.

The 17-year-old has already made a name for himself domestically, registering 10 goal involvements in 12 senior appearances for Bodo/Glimt, the bulk of those contributions coming in the Norwegian Cup.

Bro Hansen scored back-to-back hat-tricks against Innstranda and Junkeren during the first two rounds of the 2025 competition, while also boasting one goal and one assist from his first eight Eliteserien appearances.

Chelsea, Man City 'send scouts' to watch Mikkel Bro Hansen

© Iconsport / Jose Breton / SPP/Alamy

A Denmark Under-17 international, the striker has come up with 12 goals in just 15 games for his country at that level, including a strike against Montenegro in a 2-1 Euros win on May 26.

Bro Hansen's feats have not gone unnoticed, as Tipsbladet claims that Man City and Chelsea are just two of several clubs to have been running the rule over the Danish 'super talent'.

Barcelona, Newcastle United, Juventus and Ajax are also understood to be keeping tabs on the 6ft 2in striker, who has been observed by representatives from several clubs already.

Bro Hansen arrived at Bodo/Glimt on a free transfer from Aarhus in 2025, but the teenager is only contracted to the Eliteserien club until the summer of 2027.

Do Chelsea have their transfer priorities right?

© Imago

There is nothing wrong with targeting some of the best young talent that Europe has to offer, but Chelsea's youth-driven strategy under BlueCo is yet to lead to consistent results on the pitch.

After the Enzo Maresca relationship breakdown and failed Liam Rosenior experiment, Chelsea - whose squad is worth over £1bn according to Transfermarkt - will not be playing any form of European football next season.

Planning for the future is all well and good, but Chelsea also need players for the here and now, lest Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali risk an even greater disconnect with the fanbase.