Preview: Bragantino vs Internacional - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 31 May 2026 05:46

The Cicero de Souza Marques Stadium play host to the clash between Red Bull Bragantino and Internacional in round 18 of the Brasileirao Serie A on Sunday.

While Massa Bruta are looking to establish themselves in the upper echelons of the table, the visitors are aiming to move into the top half in the final outing before the World Cup, and this makes for an exciting matchup.

Match preview

Red Bull Bragantino have enjoyed a solid league campaign so far, as they sit fifth in the Brasileirao standings with 26 points from 17 matches, while scoring 22 goals and conceding 18.

Vagner Mancini’s side are unbeaten in their last four matches, claiming one draw and three wins, including a 3-0 midweek victory over Vasco da Gama at Sao Januario, thanks to goals from Rodriguinho, Isidro Pitta, and Fernando.

At the Cicero de Souza Marques Stadium, Massa Bruta have recorded four wins, one draw, and three defeats in the league, collecting 13 points from a possible 24, while leading at half time in four of the eight games, highlighting their strength in front of their supporters.

On the continental scene, Bragantino advanced to the Copa Sudamericana playoffs by defeating Carabobo 2-0 in Braganca Paulista, with Pitta and Fernando getting on the scoresheet again, while Rodriguinho continues to make his mark at both ends of the pitch.

Bragantino sit level on points with Bahia and Coritiba, but victory on Sunday will see them move within one point of fourth-placed Palmeiras, strengthening their push for a spot in the Copa Libertadores.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Meanwhile, Internacional are currently 14th in the league table with 21 points from 17 matches and find themselves under pressure for a result, following a 2-0 defeat against Vitoria last weekend.

A 29th-minute strike from Rene and Diego Tarzia’s late finish saw Vitoria secure all three points at the Estadio Manoel Barradas, ending Internacional’s seven-game unbeaten streak — a run which saw them pick up five wins and two draws.

Paulo Pezzolano’s men have blown hot and cold this season, with the draw against Coritiba on May 9 and last weekend’s defeat to Vitoria highlighting defensive difficulties away from Porto Alegre, issues made worse by several injury absences.

Next up for Internacional is the challenge of an opposing side, whom they have failed to get the better of in their last six encounters, including three defeats in their most recent three meetings since a 2-2 draw in September 2024.

Bragantino Brasileiro form:

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Bragantino form (all competitions):

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Internacional Brasileiro form:

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Internacional form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Bragantino will be without several players for the clash against Internacional, with the likes of Davi Gomes, Eduardo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Barbosa, Matheus Fernandes, and Ryan Augusto all ruled out through injuries.

The absences of Lucas Barbosa and Matheus Fernandes reduce the team's creative and defensive options in midfield, and as a result, Mancini is expected to keep Eric Ramires and Gabriel in the starting lineup, while Rodriguinho remains the side’s main attacking orchestrator.

Bragantino will also have to cope without Colombian striker Henry Mosquera, who is set to serve an automatic one-game suspension after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Vasco last weekend.

Internacional have their fair share of absences and injury concerns, with Bernabei currently suspended while Alan Rodriguez remains sidelined through injury.

Sergio Rochet and Felix Torres have been released to join the Uruguayan and Ecuadorian national teams ahead of the World Cup, while Juninho is a doubt after suffering cramps during the latest training session.

There are positive news from the International camp, with Carbonero available for selection after returning from a suspension, while midfielder Paulinho Paula is expected to make his return.

Victor Gabriel and Gabriel Mercado are expected to form the central defensive partnership, shielding Anthoni between the sticks, while Marcos Bahia and Bruno Gomes are options for the full-back positions.

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Volpi; Sant’Anna, Henrique, Vinicius Capixaba; Gabriel, Ramires, Rodriguinho; Vinicinho, Herrera, Pitta

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Anthoni; Gabriel, Mercado, Bahia, Gomes; Villagra, Henrique, Vitinho; Carbonero, Alerrando, Allex

We say: Bragantino 2-1 Internacional

Bragantino head into the weekend on the back of three consecutive victories, including a 3-0 away win over Vasco and qualification for the Copa Sudamericana playoffs, and have scored in every home game in this Serie A campaign, averaging two goals per match at the Cicero de Souza Marques Stadium.

Internacional, meanwhile, arrive shaken by the 2-0 defeat to Vitoria at Barradao and carry an unfavourable recent record in this fixture, having suffered defeat in each of their last three games against Bragantino.

That said, we predict a close contest at the Cicero de Souza Marques, with the home side doing just enough to get this one over the line.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.