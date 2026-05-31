Liverpool transfer news: Exciting £30m winger ready for "challenge" as potential Andoni Iraola signing assessed

By Lewis Nolan | 31 May 2026 01:05

Rafael Leao has publicly expressed his desire to leave AC Milan, and he may have alerted a number of clubs across Europe, including Liverpool.

The Reds are set to enter new era following their decision to sack Arne Slot, and few were surprised by Saturday's news after the Dutchman guided the team to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League in 2025-26.

Andoni Iraola has been touted as the early favourite to be appointed as the club's new head coach, but he will need a number of additions if he is to succeed in the Anfield dugout next term.

Liverpool may have the opportunity to bring in Milan winger Leao, after he admitted to Sport TV that he intends to seek a move away, saying: "I’m proud as I made history at AC Milan but I want new chapter.

"I feel ready to play in another league. I did my best for Milan, but it’s time to try another challenge."

Liverpool have been linked with a number of wingers since Mohamed Salah announced his intention to leave the club, and Leao could be a serious option.

© Imago / Insidefoto

Rafael Leao assessed: Stagnating at AC Milan?

Leao is contracted to AC Milan until the summer of 2028, so if the Reds wanted to bring him to Anfield, they would likely have to pay significantly more than the £30m that the Serie A side paid Lille for his services in 2019.

The winger will be 27 in June, so he should be entering his prime, though there is an argument that his development has stalled in Italy.

RAFAEL LEAO 2025-26 STATS Games: 31 Starts: 25 Goals: 10 Assists: 3

A return of 26 goals and 20 assists in his last 97 league games is by no means poor, but his total of 12 goal involvements in the top flight in 2025-26 was his worst return since 2020-21.

The 26-year-old is an exceptional dribbler, and he has been asked to carry the burden of his team's attack for a number of years, so perhaps his numbers could ramp up in a more complementary side.

It should be noted that while Leao is left footed, he would not necessarily be a direct replacement for Salah as the Milan forward has predominantly played on the left of attack, though there is a chance that a position change could unlock his full potential.

© Imago

Would Rafael Leao make sense for Andoni Iraola?

While Leao could be useful given his immense technical quality has frequently helped him beat opposition full-backs, he has often been criticised for his relatively lax approach out of possession.

Iraola's style of play is arguably the most intense in the Premier League, and he is unlikely to tolerate the Portuguese forward not doing his part without the ball.

Perhaps Leao could take inspiration from Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele, who took his game to the next level when applying himself fully under the guidance of Luis Enrique.

If the Milan winger is unwilling to be more aggressive, then the Reds could always look at other reported targets such as Yan Diomande.