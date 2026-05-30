Next Liverpool manager: Two Andoni Iraola alternatives 'considered' after Arne Slot sacking

By Ben Knapton | 30 May 2026 15:30 , Last updated: 30 May 2026 15:30

Liverpool are considering Lens' Pierre Sage and Stuttgart's Sebastien Hoeness as the two top alternatives to leading head coach candidate Andoni Iraola, according to a report.

The Reds were expected to begin the 2026-27 season with Arne Slot as their head coach, as the owners placed their faith in the Dutchman despite a disappointing 2025-26 campaign.

However, Liverpool sacked Slot on Saturday following their end-of-season performance review - a bombshell decision that was taken one year before his contract was due to expire.

Reports quickly highlighted Iraola - on the lookout for a new club following his Bournemouth exit - as the top pick to succeed Slot, and an approach has been made to the ex-Cherries manager.

Liverpool are not solely focusing on Iraola, though, as The Athletic states that they have identified Sage and Hoeness are also under consideration if a deal for the former falls through.

Next Liverpool manager: Comparing Pierre Sage, Sebastian Hoeness records

© Iconsport

A managerial unknown until late 2023, Sage got his big break in Ligue 1 with Lyon, leading Les Gones to the 2023-24 Coupe de France final and 2024-25 Europa League in his first half-season in charge.

The Frenchman was sacked by Lyon in January 2025 following a five-game winless run, but he departed with a respectable record of 33 wins from 56 matches in all tournaments, at 1.93 points per game.

Sage's reputation did not take a hit following his Lyon sacking, though, and after replacing Will Still as Lens boss last summer, he masterminded a Ligue 1 title challenge with Les Sang et Or.

Lens ultimately fell short of dethroning Paris Saint-Germain, but they comfortably finished second in the Ligue 1 table with 70 points and will play in next season's Champions League.

Meanwhile, Hoeness has masterminded a stellar revival at Stuttgart since taking charge of the Bundesliga club in 2023, taking Die Roten to the Champions League for the 2024-25 and 2026-27 seasons.

The 44-year-old has won 84 of his 152 matches in charge of Stuttgart across all competitions and has also overseen the rise of highly-rated midfielder Angelo Stiller, linked with a move to Liverpool last year.

Will Liverpool face competition for Andoni Iraola?

© Imago / Sportimage

Liverpool will not have to battle any of Chelsea, Manchester United or Real Madrid for Iraola, as Xabi Alonso and Michael Carrick have been handed permanent contracts at the former two, while Jose Mourinho is set to return to the Bernabeu.

However, Crystal Palace are rumoured to be considering Iraola as a replacement for Oliver Glasner, and the Spaniard is apparently attracted at the prospect of working in London.

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in hiring Iraola too, but the former Cherries head coach is understood to have given priority to Liverpool following news of Slot's sacking.