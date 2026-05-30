Arne Slot set for awkward Liverpool reunion as ex-Reds manager 'leading candidate' for top European job

By Ben Knapton | 30 May 2026 15:06 , Last updated: 30 May 2026 15:10

Arne Slot has reportedly emerged as the number one contender to take over at AC Milan following his departure from Liverpool.

Following a tumultuous 2025-26 campaign in which the Reds lost 20 matches across all competitions, Liverpool sacked Slot as head coach on Saturday.

The Dutchman was initially expected to be given a chance to turn things around in the 2026-27 season, as the Anfield hierarchy recognised that unforeseen mitigating circumstances had impacted Liverpool's season.

However, following a review of the club's performance in 2025-26, the owners have decided to go in a different direction, and Slot was let go with a year left to run on his contract.

The former Feyenoord boss is expected to be replaced by ex-Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola, who has been approached by the Liverpool hierarchy and is in advanced talks over a move.

Arne Slot 'leading candidate' for AC Milan after Liverpool exit

© Iconsport / Just Pictures GmbH/Alamy Live News

In the meantime, journalist Sacha Tavolieri is reporting that Slot is in the frame to become AC Milan's new manager, following the exit of Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri returned to San Siro for a second spell in charge of Milan last summer, but the Italian left at the end of the 2025-26 season after the Rossoneri failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Milan are thought to have held discussions with USA manager Mauricio Pochettino, who could return to club football after the World Cup, but Slot is now at the top of the list.

Tavolieri reports that discussions are already underway to bring Slot to San Siro, where he would lead Milan into the 2026-27 Europa League following the Rossoneri's fifth-placed finish in the Serie A table.

Arne Slot set for immediate Liverpool reunion at AC Milan?

© Imago / Sportimage

If Slot is instilled as Milan's new head coach, the Dutchman could face an immediate - and slightly awkward - reunion with one of his erstwhile Liverpool players.

The Reds are increasingly likely to lose home-grown midfielder Curtis Jones, who is about to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield and is a reported transfer target for Inter Milan.

Liverpool and Inter remain locked in talks over a deal for Jones, who was also the subject of Nerazzurri interest in the January transfer window, but an agreement could not be reached over the winter.

However, as the Reds now risk losing Jones for nothing in 2027, a summer sale is under consideration, meaning that the Englishman could line up on the opposite end to Slot in future Milan derbies.

Jones made 49 appearances for Liverpool in the 2025-26 season, but he started just 22 matches across the Premier League and Champions League combined.