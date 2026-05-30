Arne Slot sacked: Why Liverpool have made the right decision as Andoni Iraola emerges as favourite to take Anfield reins

By Lewis Nolan | 30 May 2026 14:01 , Last updated: 30 May 2026 14:10

Arne Slot has been removed as Liverpool head coach, and Andoni Iraola has emerged as an early favourite for the job.

A turbulent 2025-26 saw the Reds finish fifth with just 60 points, with their Premier League title being snatched by Arsenal.

There have been problems in terms of the personnel at the club, and many fans are hopeful that gaps in the squad will be addressed, but those issues cannot absolve the manager of blame.

Slot oversaw a historically poor campaign, and despite being reinforced with £450m worth of talent, the Dutchman routinely failed to match expectations.

Here, Sports Mole explains why now is the right time to move on from Arne Slot.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Concerning signs: EFL Cup warning in 2024-25

Many of Slot's defenders have argued that the club's title win in 2024-25 should have afforded him more time, but there were underlying concerns throughout that campaign.

Performances were initially strong that season, with Liverpool winning 29 of their first 37 games under the Dutchman in all competitions.

However, the team's FA Cup elimination at the hands of Plymouth Argyle in February 2025 raised eyebrows, though many highlighted the fact that numerous starters were rested.

Displays in the following weeks were mixed, and there were some positives against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League knockouts, but the fact the team produced zero shots in their second-half performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on February 16 was alarming.

Few could defend the club's performance against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on March 16, as not only did Toon look more energetic and better tactically, they were able to severely restrict the Merseysiders' attack.

LIVERPOOL'S 2025-26 RECORD GAMES: 56 WINS: 28 DRAWS: 9 LOSSES: 19

Liverpool were unable to call upon Trent Alexander-Arnold for that final, and while any side would suffer without their creative spark, the extent to which they relied on him became apparent.

The Reds had amassed a comfortable lead over Arsenal in the final weeks of 2024-25, so despite stumbling over the finish line, the Premier League title came back to Anfield.

However, after winning their first five league games of 2025-26, Liverpool claimed just 45 points from their remaining 33 fixtures, and their points-per-game record over that period would have been enough for 52 points over an entire season.

While many observers were surprised by the nature of Liverpool's poor campaign, the warning signs were there in 2024-25, though it was understandable that most failed to notice them given the club's title triumph.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Mo Salah vs. Arne Slot: Too reliant on star quality

Mohamed Salah played his final game as a Liverpool player on May 24, but his departure was bittersweet as his exit was hastened due to the poor relationship between him and Slot.

The Egyptian twice criticised the Dutchman, claiming in December 2025 that he had been "thrown under a bus", before appearing to direct a social media post at the manager towards the end of 2025-26.

While many fans opted to side with Salah after his fallout with Slot, there were valid arguments that it was the right time for him to leave given he was 33.

However, Liverpool would not have won the Premier League title in 2024-25 without the veteran producing arguably the greatest season in the division's history, scoring 29 goals and providing 18 assists in the league.

His form dipped considerably in 2025-26, ending the campaign with just seven goals and seven assists in the top flight, but Slot was unable to find solutions in the final third without the Egyptian being at his best.

LIVERPOOL'S HIGHEST PREMIER LEAGUE SCORERS (2025-26) HUGO EKITIKE: 11 MOHAMED SALAH: 7 CODY GAKPO: 7 VIRGIL VAN DIJK: 6 DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI: 6 RYAN GRAVENBERCH: 5 FLORIAN WIRTZ: 5 ALEXANDER ISAK: 3

The job of any manager is to find ways of winning, and though every top-level coach in world football needs star quality, they must be expected to make the most of the tools at their disposal.

Despite having Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike in his squad, Slot's side ended 2025-26 having netted just 63 times in the league, and the team's xG per shot of 0.1 was the eighth worst record in the league.

If a manager requires Premier League record-breaking seasons from the players in his squad to succeed, then it would be right to question whether the boss deserves as much credit as the players for the team's accomplishments.

Perhaps the title victory in 2024-25 had little to do with Slot, and far more praise should have been given to the likes of Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Andoni Iraola: The Jurgen Klopp successor to excite the Anfield crowd?

Slot's relationship with the Anfield faithful had soured significantly prior to his dismissal, with home supporters booing him on multiple occasions.

Reds fans are renowned for their incredible patience, but the fact that they had grown so disillusioned by the football on display was damning.

Liverpool under Slot were often passive without the ball, allowing opponents time in possession, and the Merseysiders were frequently punished.

Slot's pressing approach was also concerning as his decision to keep an extra defender in the backline, rather than commit them forward, meant the team were unable to assert themselves even against sides such as Burnley and Wolves.

Getting Anfield back on board must be a priority for everyone behind the scenes at Liverpool, and while the new head coach should not be expected to be as charismatic as former boss Jurgen Klopp, they must endear themselves to fans.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Andoni Iraola is the early favourite for the job, and his tactical approach could be the antidote that supporters crave as he is famed for his intense style of play.

His Bournemouth side finished sixth last season in the Premier League, securing Europa League football, and his high-pressing strategy allowed them to compete with the division's best.

Not only did Iraola claim victory over Liverpool last season, but he also guided the Cherries to a win against Arsenal at the Emirates, as well as draws with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Bournemouth ended the season with their highest ever points total in Premier League history (57), and that feat was remarkable considering the club had lost three of their starting back four, as well as their starting goalkeeper, in the summer of 2025.

There are concerns about how well Iraola's style would translate at a team that is expected to dominate possession, but if the Spaniard can get Anfield off their feet, then he has won half of the battle.