Champions League final: Fascinating facts and figures for Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal

By Matthew Cooper | 30 May 2026 12:57 , Last updated: 30 May 2026 12:58

Arsenal are looking to win the Champions League for the first time in their history, while Paris Saint-Germain are looking to defend the crown they won last season when the two clubs meet in the final at the Puskas Arena.

Arsenal booked their place in the final with wins over Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting Lisbon and Atletico Madrid in the knockouts, while PSG reached the final by beating Monaco, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the knockouts.

The Gunners are riding high after winning the Premier League for the first time since 2004 this season and manager Mikel Arteta has urged his players to "own the moment" ahead of the final.

PSG, meanwhile, are also looking to complete a double after winning the Ligue 1 title and manager Luis Enrique says his side need to "take advantage of the small details".

Here, Sports Mole provides the key stats and facts for the Champions League final.

© Imago

Previous meetings: 7

PSG wins: 2

Draws: 3

Arsenal wins: 2

PSG Champions League final stats:

PSG are the current holders of the Champions League, having thumped Inter Milan 5-0 in the 2025 final thanks to a brace from Desire Doue and goals from Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu

PSG are the first defending champions to return to the final since Real Madrid in 2017 and 2018, with the Spanish giants winning on both occasions.

PSG are the first French club to reach three finals and the first French club to appear in consecutive finals.

PSG's 5-0 victory in the 2025 final is the largest winning margin ever recorded.

PSG have won five consecutive Champions League knockout ties against English clubs, with victories over Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal last season and victories over Chelsea and Liverpool this season.

PSG beat Arsenal twice in last season's Champions League, winning 1-0 at the Emirates and 2-1 at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have lost just one of their last 12 European matches against English clubs, recording nine wins and two draws.

PSG have suffered only two defeats in their last 17 Champions League knockout matches, winning 13 and drawing two.

PSG are the highest-scoring team in this season's Champions League with 44 goals and they need just one more goal to equal the all-time record of 45, which Barcelona scored in the 1999-2000 season.

PSG have never been involved in a goalless draw in the Champions League knockouts, a streak that now stands at 64 matches.

Luis Enrique has reached his third Champions League final as a manager, having won the trophy with Barcelona in 2015 and PSG in 2025.

Enrique could become the fifth coach to win three titles, joining Carlo Ancelotti (five), Bob Paisley (three), Zinedine Zidane (three) and Pep Guardiola (three).

Enrique could become the first Spanish manager since Jose Villalonga to win back-to-back trophies, with Villalonga completing the feat by winning the European Cup with Real Madrid in 1956 and 1957.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could break Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record for the most goals in a single Champions League campaign for PSG if he finds the back of the net in the final, having already scored 10 times this season.

Kvaratskhelia has been directly involved in more knockout goals than any other player this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Willian Pacho, Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery and Nuno Mendes have appeared in all 16 of PSG's Champions League matches this season and will be hoping to feature in the final as well.

At 21 years and 245 days old, Joao Neves could become the third-youngest player to make 40 Champions League appearances behind Zaire-Emery and Jude Bellingham.

Arsenal Champions League final stats:

Arsenal have reached the Champions League final for the second time in their history, with their last appearance coming 20 years ago when they were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona.

Arsenal are the fifth different English club to reach the Champions League final in the past eight years after Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Arsenal are aiming to become the seventh English club to win the tournament, joining Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal could become the 25th different club to lift the trophy, one year after PSG became the 24th.

The last time there were first-time winners in successive seasons was when Barcelona and Marseille triumphed in 1992 and 1993 respectively.

Arsenal could become the fourth English club to complete a European and domestic league double, following Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Arsenal are the only unbeaten side left in this season's competition, having gone on their longest unbeaten run in Europe with 11 wins and three draws from 14 matches.

Arsenal are the first team to avoid defeat in all of their opening 14 matches in a single Champions League campaign.

Arsenal have kept nine clean sheets this season and could match the all-time record of 10, which is jointly held by the Gunners and Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta is the fourth Spanish manager to reach a Champions League final with a non-Spanish club, after Rafa Benitez, Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

This will be the first time the final has been contested by two coaches from the same country who are in charge of clubs that are not from that country.

At 19 years and 246 days old, Myles Lewis-Skelly could become the second English player after Jude Bellingham to make 20 Champions League appearances before turning 20 if he features in the final.

> Click here to read our full preview for Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal, including team news and predicted lineups