Preview: Vasco da Gama vs Atletico Mineiro - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 30 May 2026 12:18

Vasco da Gama and Atletico Mineiro meet at Sao Januario on Sunday in an 18th round clash of the 2026 Brasileiro season, with both sides looking to head into the World Cup break on a positive note.

The hosts are battling to pull clear of the relegation zone, while the visitors are trying to build consistency under Eduardo Dominguez and close the gap to the upper half of the table.

Match preview

Vasco head into the weekend sitting 16th in the standings and only two points above the relegation zone — the pressure around Sao Januario continues to grow, particularly after a run of just one win in their last five matches across all competitions.

Renato Gaucho was brought in to steady the ship, and the team has shown resilience late in matches, with 70% of their league goals arriving in the second half this season, highlighting their ability to remain competitive deep into games.

The Rio de Janeiro side continue to rely heavily on their home form, with around 75% of Vasco's attacking output coming at Sao Januario, where the atmosphere regularly lifts performances.

Set-pieces and wide attacks remain key weapons for Renato's side, while the creativity of Tche Tche and the pace of Johan Rojas could be vital against an Atletico defence that has struggled for stability.

Despite their difficulties, Vasco have traditionally enjoyed this fixture at home, having won 10 of their 17 meetings with Atletico Mineiro at Sao Januario, while Atletico have managed only two victories there.

Vasco have also won six of the last 10 meetings between the sides at the venue, including a 2-0 success in December 2024 – overall, the head-to-head remains finely balanced, with the hosts holding a slight edge of 14 wins to Atletico's 12 across their last 34 meetings.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Atletico Mineiro arrive in Rio occupying 12th place with 21 points, although they sit five places above Vasco, their position is far from comfortable, particularly after a 1-0 defeat to Corinthians left them only three points clear of the drop zone.

Eduardo Dominguez has overseen signs of progress since taking charge earlier in the year, with Atletico winning three of their last four matches in all competitions, including a confidence-boosting 1-0 victory over Academia Puerto Cabello in the Copa Sudamericana.

However, defensive issues continue to undermine the team, with Atletico having scored 21 goals but conceded 23 in the league, giving them a negative goal difference despite possessing significant attacking quality.

Atletico's away form has been inconsistent throughout the campaign, but recent improvements have given supporters hope that the team can finish the first half of the season strongly.

Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

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Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

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Atletico Mineiro Brasileiro form:

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Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Vasco will be without Andres Gomez after the Colombian winger joined his national team ahead of the World Cup.

Gaucho also remains unable to call upon Paulo Henrique, Jair and Mateus Carvalho, who are all sidelined through injury.

The absences reduce Vasco's attacking options considerably and could force changes to the midfield structure — even so, the home side will still look to maximise their strong record at Sao Januario.

Atletico Mineiro travel with a lengthy absentee list — Jhojan Julio Preciado, Junior Alonso, Alan Franco and Alan Minda have all joined their respective national teams, while defender Ruan Tressoldi is suspended.

The visitors are therefore missing several important starters and Dominguez will once again be forced to reshape his defensive setup.

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Jardim; Rodriguez, Saldivia, Renan, Piton; Moura, Barros, Tche Tche; Rojas, Spinelli, David

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Natanael, Lyanco, Hugo, Lodi; Perez, Maycon, Victor Hugo; Cuello, Bernard, Cassierra

We say: Vasco da Gama 2-1 Atletico Mineiro

Vasco's home form remains their biggest asset and Sao Januario has often proved a difficult venue for Atletico Mineiro. The hosts also face an opponent missing several key players due to international call-ups and suspension.

Atletico arrive with better recent momentum after winning three of their last four matches, but defensive vulnerabilities continue to be a concern. With Vasco desperate to create breathing space above the relegation zone and traditionally strong at home in this fixture, the hosts may have enough to edge a tight contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.