Aston Villa transfer news: Pursuit of Bundesliga goalkeeper 'stepped up' as Unai Emery considers options

By Darren Plant | 30 May 2026 10:28

Aston Villa are reportedly pursuing a deal for Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas.

Despite a return to the Champions League having been achieved, Unai Emery is expected to make changes to his first-team squad during the summer transfer window.

Not only do Villa need to lower the average age of their senior ranks, some big names are being linked with a move away at a time when Villa still need to work hard to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is among the players who could depart the West Midlands outfit, providing that Villa receive a suitable proposal.

According to TEAMtalk, Villa chiefs have already commenced talks regarding a potential alternative or competition for the World Cup winner.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Who is Villa target Moritz Nicolas?

The report claims that 'club-to-club contact' has already been instigated by Villa, while Nicolas is receptive to the interest from the Premier League club.

Despite being contracted to Borussia Monchengladbach since 2016, Nicolas has only made 88 appearances in all competitions.

Nevertheless, all but one of those outings have come across the last three campaigns, and the 28-year-old kept 13 clean sheets in 34 Bundesliga outings during 2025-26.

Although he has also spent stints at lower-profile clubs such as Viktoria Koln and Roda JC Kerkrade, Nicolas's career is very much on an upward trajectory.

Villa would allegedly need to meet Nicolas's release clause - said to be in the region of £13m - if they are to get a deal over the line.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

Would Nicolas replace Martinez or Bizot at Villa?

Given Villa's possible spending limitations, it appears highly unlikely that they would spend £13m on someone they deem to be a second-choice goalkeeper.

Therefore, any deal for Nicolas would seemingly have ramifications for Martinez, who could plausibly command a similar fee despite being 33 years of age.

Current understudy Marco Bizot is 35 years of age and offers no opportunity to generate a substantial fee.

He also received high praise from Emery for his professionalism during 2025-26, accepting his role as back-up and largely performing solidly during his 14 appearances.