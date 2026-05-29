Arsenal transfer news: Cesc Fabregas, Frank Lampard 'targeting' attacker who is part of England's World Cup plans

By Darren Plant | 29 May 2026 13:08

Cesc Fabregas and Frank Lampard - managers of Como and Coventry City - are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri.

The Gunners academy graduate will be an interested observer when the Premier League champions face Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday's Champions League final.

However, despite being asked by England boss Thomas Tuchel to feature in England's pre-World Cup training squad, the 19-year-old's Arsenal future is currently up in the air.

Nwaneri made just four starts and seven substitute outings on loan at Marseille during the second half of the season.

As a result, it is questionable whether Mikel Arteta will want to include the playmaker in his first-team plans for next season.

© Imago

Eight clubs ready to chase Nwaneri signature

According to TEAMtalk, eight clubs are interested in negotiating a deal for the starlet during the summer transfer window.

Como, who have qualified for the Champions League and are managed by Gunners legend Fabregas, are said to be open to a permanent transfer or loan arrangement.

Meanwhile, Lampard's Coventry are seemingly paying attention in the event that Nwaneri is made available on loan.

Arsenal may plausibly be interested in allowing the England Under-21 international to spend a year as a key player at a Premier League club.

The report suggests that Nwaneri and his representatives currently have concerns over his game time for 2026-27. Therefore, a move to a team such as Coventry may appeal.

Aston Villa, Everton and Newcastle United are said to be admirers of Nwaneri and would be interested in a permanent deal.

Ipswich Town fall into the same category as Coventry, while Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also contemplating their own approaches.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Will Arsenal be open to Nwaneri sale?

Although Arsenal will inevitably have opportunities to make a substantial profit on a homegrown player, they are not in a position where they need to do so.

Nwaneri still has four years on his contract, and the report suggests that there is still full faith in the attacker eventually becoming an important player at the Emirates Stadium.