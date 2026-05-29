Liverpool transfer news: Ibrahima Konate enters 'concrete negotiations' with Chelsea, two other European giants

By Darren Plant | 29 May 2026 10:45

Chelsea are reportedly one of three clubs who are interested in signing Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

Throughout this campaign, there have been mixed reports over whether the France international will extend his contract at Anfield past the end of 2025-26.

However, it has now been claimed that negotiations over fresh terms have broken down, subsequently leaving Liverpool on the brink of losing another key player on a free transfer.

Konate's representatives have been free to hold discussions with foreign clubs since the start of 2026, while Premier League clubs can officially do so from Monday.

Nevertheless, as per L'Equipe, Chelsea have already indicated that they would like to acquire the 27-year-old.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Three European giants pushing for Konate signature

The report alleges that the Blues, who will not participate in Europe next season, are competing against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

'Concrete negotiations' are said to have taken place with those clubs as Konate continues to weigh up his next move.

Konate has allegedly been provided with enough offers to give him 'pause for thought', the suggestion being that he could play at the World Cup without having made a final decision.

While that would not necessarily suit the teams chasing his signature, it appears to be a plausible scenario when other major European clubs could enter the fray in due course.

During the 2025-26 campaign, Konate made a total of 49 starts and two substitute outings in all competitions.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Can Chelsea compete for Konate signature?

Theoretically-speaking, the only lure to Stamford Bridge for Konate is the temptation to play under Xabi Alonso.

Although Chelsea will now rebuild and may be willing to offer Konate a contract of at least five years, no European football on their schedule is a major negative.

Konate has already represented RB Leipzig in Germany and could be interested in a return to the Bundesliga, while Real Madrid are desperately in need of at least two centre-backs capable of establishing themselves as an immediate first-choice pick under Jose Mourinho, assuming that the Portuguese completes a move to the Bernabeu.

If Chelsea could overcome those kind of obstacles, it would represent a major statement of intent.