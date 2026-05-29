Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot faces crisis as contract talks 'collapse' with key player

By Seye Omidiora | 29 May 2026 04:26

French defender Ibrahima Konate is reportedly set to leave Liverpool as a free agent when his contract expires on July 1.

The Reds are preparing for a massive summer of transition following a difficult 2025-26 campaign under head coach Arne Slot.

Liverpool struggled to launch a convincing title defence, ultimately settling for a top-five finish to confirm Champions League qualification on the final day of the season.

Slot is already braced to lose several legendary figures from his first-team squad this summer, with Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson confirmed to be leaving upon the expiration of their contracts.

However, the Anfield hierarchy must now navigate another devastating blow to their defensive ranks ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Konate 'to leave' Liverpool as contract talks collapse

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to a talkSPORT report, Konate is likely to depart Merseyside after five years and 183 appearances.

The 27-year-old centre-back had been locked in contract extension negotiations for months, with both parties initially optimistic about an agreement in April.

Despite the player previously expressing public confidence regarding his desire to remain on Merseyside, discussions are understood to have completely broken down without a resolution.

Konate has been heavily linked with a lucrative move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are monitoring his situation ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The powerhouse defender featured in 36 of Liverpool's 38 top-flight matches this term, possibly making his final appearance in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brentford.

How will Liverpool replace Ibrahima Konate if Frenchman leaves?

© Imago / APL

The loss of Konate leaves a massive void in the heart of the defence after a successful five-year spell yielding a Premier League title, FA Cup and two Carabao Cups.

Slot may look to immediate internal solutions to cushion the blow, with 20-year-old French prospect Jeremy Jacquet scheduled to complete his switch from Rennes this summer.

However, Jacquet is currently recovering from a serious shoulder injury, while fellow teenage defender Giovanni Leoni continues his lengthy rehabilitation from a severe cruciate ligament tear.

Managing such an unprecedented exodus of seasoned senior leaders will heavily test the structural resolve of the Anfield recruitment team over the coming months.

As such, it will be interesting to see if the Reds seek an experienced body to partner captain Virgil van Dijk in the coming months.