Andoni Iraola future: Spanish boss 'holding out' for Liverpool job as Crystal Palace set deadline for decision

By Saikat Mandal | 28 May 2026 15:57

Andoni Iraola is reportedly holding out for the Liverpool job, with talks involving AC Milan currently failing to progress.

The 43-year-old has earned widespread admiration after guiding Bournemouth into the Europa League, although he has already confirmed that he will depart once his contract expires.

The Spanish head coach had also been linked with managerial vacancy at Chelsea but they appointed Xabi Alonso, while discussions have already taken place with AC Milan over a potential move to Serie A.

Crystal Palace are likewise keen on appointing Iraola as the successor to Oliver Glasner, who reiterated after the Conference League triumph in Germany that he has no intention of reversing his decision to leave.

Andoni Iraola future: Spanish boss holding out for Liverpool job?

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Iraola reportedly held talks with Milan earlier this week, but the Spaniard is believed to have reservations about the project, and negotiations have since stalled.

The Eagles have also identified him as their leading candidate and are said to be waiting for a response by the end of this week after presenting a concrete offer.

However, there remains a growing feeling that Iraola may not ultimately end up at Selhurst Park, despite the Eagles securing Europa League football for next season.

According to Sky Sports News, the soon-to-be former Bournemouth boss would be open to opportunities at Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool, although both situations appear complicated at this stage.

Liverpool have no plans to replace Arne Slot

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Leverkusen are reportedly in talks with Felipe Luis regarding their managerial vacancy, while there is currently no opening at Anfield.

Liverpool endured a major decline in standards during the 2025-26 campaign, but the club hierarchy remain prepared to stand firmly behind Arne Slot.

Crystal Palace are also reportedly considering alternative options including Pierre Sage, Frank Lampard and Kieran McKenna, meaning Iraola could risk finding himself without a top-level opportunity if he continues to wait.

It has also been reported that Etienne Reijnen is set to join Liverpool’s coaching staff, a move that would effectively confirm Slot’s position remains secure heading into next season.