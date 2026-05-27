Tottenham transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi beats Juventus 'hijack' as Premier League leader secured for broken dressing room

By Lewis Nolan | 27 May 2026 23:07 , Last updated: 27 May 2026 23:07

Tottenham Hotspur have reached a verbal agreement to sign Andrew Robertson once his Liverpool contract expires in June despite Juventus's interest, the latest report has claimed.

Spurs clung onto their Premier League status in 2025-26, with their 17th-placed finish seeing them survive on the final day at the expense of West Ham United.

Boss Roberto De Zerbi faces a sizeable task this summer if he is to get the club back competing for the division's European spots, though he may be closing in on his first signing as head coach.

Liverpool left-back Robertson was reportedly a target for Spurs in January, with his contract having less than six months left to run at time.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Tottenham have reached a verbal agreement with the 32-year-old despite a late attempt from Juventus to hijack the deal, with the left-back set to respect a winter pact he made with the Londoners.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Andy Robertson to Tottenham: Why Liverpool legend makes sense

There is no doubt that Robertson has declined from the level he displayed under Jurgen Klopp in the late 2010s, but that does not mean he cannot be a valuable asset to Spurs.

Having someone who understands what it takes to compete at the very highest level could be beneficial to a dressing room that has dealt with relegation battles in consecutive seasons.

ANDY ROBERTSON LIVERPOOL STATS Appearances: 378 Trophies: 8 Goals: 14 Assists: 68

Robertson's ability to inspire, both on and off the pitch, may help De Zerbi instil the discipline needed in the squad ahead of what could be a season of rejuvenation.

Tottenham will also not be playing European football next term, and the left-back has shown that he is still able to contribute when his minutes are managed.

© Iconsport / PA Images

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The first priority for De Zerbi must be to establish Tottenham back in the top half of the table, as another relegation scrap would be unthinkable.

Captain Cristian Romero was criticised by fans and pundits for his role in 2025-26, with many accusing the centre-back of failing his duties as a leader, and few would be surprised if he left the club this summer.

Having won numerous honours with Liverpool, Robertson is unlikely to tolerate low standards in the Spurs squad, and perhaps he will help raise the level of performance from underperforming stars such as Micky van de Ven.

The addition of leaders like the 32-year-old must be supplemented by the addition of quality in other areas of the pitch, but Tottenham at least look like they are heading in the right direction given they are already closing in on their first signing just days after the end of the season.