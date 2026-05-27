Tottenham transfer news: Spurs enter race to sign "dangerous" £20m striker compared to Erling Haaland

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to be one of the Premier League's busiest clubs this summer as preparations continue for a significant squad rebuild under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Changes in multiple positions are anticipated, and Spurs have already been linked with several names across Europe as the club look to inject greater depth and long‑term quality into the squad.

Now, another intriguing name has reportedly emerged on their radar, with the north Londoners joining a growing queue of clubs chasing Karl Etta Eyong.

Spurs join race to sign Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong

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According to reports in Spain, Tottenham have reportedly entered the race for Etta Eyong, with the Levante striker attracting increasing attention ahead of the summer transfer window.

It's thought that Spurs are now alongside Everton among the Premier League sides tracking the 22-year-old, while Barcelona and Stuttgart have also shown interest.

Eyong enjoyed a bright opening to the season, scoring six goals in his first ten matches before finishing the campaign with seven goals and four assists in 34 appearances.

Despite a quieter second half of the campaign, interest has remained strong, and Levante are reportedly open to a sale for around €25 million (£20 million), excluding bonuses.

The Cameroon striker is also understood to be open to moving this summer, although reports suggest his 'dream' destination remains Barcelona should they revive their interest.

Etta Eyong has been compared to Erling Haaland

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Comparisons with Erling Haaland inevitably create huge expectations, and those labels can sometimes become more of a burden than a benefit for young players.

Still, there are some understandable similarities.

Eyong's profile is built around physicality, direct running, unpredictability, and a willingness to attack space aggressively, all traits that have led to data‑driven comparisons with Haaland’s style in the past.

Those who have worked with him also speak highly of his mentality, including former Cameroon boss Marc Brys, who offered a glowing assessment: "[Eyong is] dangerous, unpredictable, and capable of surprising anyone."

For Tottenham, this would be a signing geared more toward long‑term development than an instant fix. But with questions over attacking depth and a clear need to inject fresh energy into the squad, investing around £20 million in a high‑upside young striker could prove a calculated gamble worth taking.

No one should expect another Haaland overnight, as very few players ever justify that comparison, but Spurs may be positioning themselves to secure a forward whose best years are still well ahead of him.