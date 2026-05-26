“Who doesn’t want to play for Tottenham?” - Roberto De Zerbi’s £25.9m transfer wish could soon become a reality

By Oliver Thomas | 26 May 2026 13:00 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 13:04

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi has receives a huge boost in his quest to sign Joao Palhinha on a permanent deal this summer.

The 30-year-old midfielder scored the only goal of the game as Spurs secured a crucial 1-0 home win over Everton last weekend to avoid Premier League relegation, preserving their top-flight status for a 49th successive season.

The North Londoners have the option to make Palhinha’s loan move from Bayern Munich permanent for around €30m (£25.9m) and head coach De Zerbi is keen for the deal to be completed.

Asked after the win over Everton if he would like to keep Palhinha this summer, De Zerbi told reporters: “Yes I would like to keep him, 100%.

“We have to start from these people. Before we speak about the players, we have to speak about the people.

“And we have to start. Then, I can't give the place for everyone in the first eleven. Because I want to build two players in each position.

“But for sure, I would like him to stay with me. Like Conor Gallagher and [Rodrigo] Bentancur, the same.”

© Imago

“I feel at home”: Palhinha wants to stay at "top club" Spurs

Recent reports have emerged claiming that Palhinha’s transfer preference is to join former club Sporting Lisbon this summer, with talks between the midfielder and the Portuguese giants said to be ‘going well’.

While Sporting have qualified for next season’s Champions League after finishing second in the Primeira Liga, reports claimed that Palhinha was reluctant to make a decision over his Spurs future before their Premier League status was secured.

Palhinha has now quashed those rumours of returning to his native Portugal after confirming that he wants to stay in North London, claiming that his connection with the club is “like a marriage”.

“Since the first day I arrived I feel at home,” Palhinha told reporters. “From the supporters, the crowd. Top club. Who doesn’t want to play for Tottenham and stay here? I have everything here.

“This is like a marriage. What I can say to you is I would really like to be here and I enjoy it a lot this season with this club – even with it being a tough season.”

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Palhinha predicts “a big improvement” at Spurs next season

Palhinha is confident that Tottenham can learn from a turbulent campaign to forget, finishing 17th in the Premier League for the second successive season.

“I think the next season will hopefully be really different and I truly believe,” the midfielder said. “This season will help Tottenham for the future. Analyse the season, what we did wrong, what we did well and it will be a big improvement and a big relief after the season.”

Palhinha has played 45 times for Spurs across all competitions this season, chipping in with seven goals and three assists, but his performances were not enough to earn a place in Portugal’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

While keeping Palhinha long term is one of many priorities for De Zerbi, defensive reinforcements are also thought to be high on the Italian’s agenda ahead of the new season.

It is understood that Juventus are rivalling Spurs for the signature of Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson, who is out of contract at the end of June, while a ‘verbal agreement’ is reportedly in place to sign Bournemouth centre-back Marco Senesi when he becomes a free agent.