Chelsea injury news: Estevao Willian blow as expected return date 'revealed'

By Darren Plant | 26 May 2026 11:51

Chelsea winger Estevao Willian is reportedly expected to miss the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Back in April, the teenager suffered a hamstring injury during the early stages of a Premier League fixture with Manchester United.

Not only was the starlet soon ruled out of the rest of the season, his participation for Brazil at the World Cup was put in considerable doubt.

Carlo Ancelotti subsequently left Estevao out of his squad for the tournament, despite the initial possibility of a return by the end of June.

However, as per ESPN Brazil, it has become apparent that Estevao had no chance of featuring in the 48-nation competition.

© Imago / nogueirafoto

Chelsea, Alonso suffer Estevao blow

The report alleges that that the player's rehabilitation from what is a severe hamstring injury is progressing well.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that he is not expected to return to training until the beginning of August.

Although the 2026-27 Premier League is not due to start until August 22, Estevao would be behind the vast majority of his teammates during their pre-season schedule.

Therefore, the current assumption is that Estevao will not be in a position to feature in Xabi Alonso's first squad as manager.

Meanwhile, it is further mentioned that Estevao has been given permission to return to Brazil to continue his recovery for a second time.

He is reportedly enjoying familiar surroundings at former club Palmeiras, spending time with ex-teammates and staff rather than remaining in England.

At this point in time, there remains no plans for Estevao to undergo surgery on his hamstring.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Chelsea will not rush Estevao return

From the start of February, Estevao made just seven appearances for Chelsea, and only completed the 90 minutes on one occasion.

That emphasised that playing too much football during the early phase of his career had caught up with him, and his current absence should be taken as a blessing in disguise regardless of the obvious disappointment for player and club.

Alonso will also be conscious that he cannot rely too heavily on Estevao at this stage of his career, and that, in turn, should lead to Chelsea taking no risks with the player's fitness.