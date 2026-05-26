Wolves transfer news: Rodrigo Gomes delivers "promise" as Portuguese becomes latest player to discuss future

By Darren Plant | 26 May 2026 10:41

Rodrigo Gomes has suggested that he is committed to remaining at Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer transfer window.

With Wolves having been relegated from the Premier League, there is naturally speculation regarding which players will remain at Molineux.

Although Andre has committed his future to the club, Joao Gomes is expected to leave in a big-money deal and goalkeeper Jose Sa has heavily hinted that he expected to move elsewhere.

Gomes features in a bracket of players where it feels in the balance whether they will represent Wolves in the Championship or be allowed to sign for another club.

Speaking to the Express & Star, the Portuguese wide player has hinted that he is prepared to continue at Wolves for 2026-27.

© Imago

Rodrigo Gomes speaks on Wolves future

However, the 22-year-old that there was no certainty over his future having not held formal discussions with his representatives.

Gomes said: "I think yes. Being 100% honest, don’t know. I didn’t speak to my agency because I was focused to finish the season well.

“Now let’s see. I think so, but in football everything can change. But, I think yes, let’s see, and if I am staying I promise to do everything to get Wolves back in the Premier League again.”

© Imago

Why Wolves must keep Rodrigo Gomes

Gomes has concluded two seasons at Wolves with a return of eight goals from 55 appearances. He is yet to record an assist.

For a wide player not to set up a goal in 2,192 minutes of football across all competitions, it is an obvious concern.

Nevertheless, it should be put down as an anomaly, and the fact that just 20 of his 55 outings have been starts should also be taken into consideration.

Rob Edwards has already claimed that he wants to keep Gomes in his squad, and his versatility on both flanks and ability to play in the final third makes him a huge asset across a 46-game Championship campaign.

There is also the potential for Gomes to kick on. It should not get overlooked that he is a 15-cap Portugal Under-21 international and registered eight goals and seven assists from 61 outings in Portugal's top flight prior to his transfer to Wolves.