Wolves transfer news: Andre shuns interest to sign new long-term contract at Molineux

By Darren Plant | 22 May 2026 13:59 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 14:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced that midfielder Andre has signed a new long-term contract at Molineux.

Amid relegation from the Premier League, Wolves are expected to part ways with a number of their star players.

Andre's Brazilian compatriot Joao Gomes is allegedly in line to sign for a European giant, and it felt a foregone conclusion that the 24-year-old would follow him out of the West Midlands outfit.

Instead, Wolves revealed on Friday afternoon that Andre had penned fresh terms that would last until 2030.

Ready to write himself into our history ✍️?? #Andre2030 pic.twitter.com/Ytz9ZLL44n — Wolves (@Wolves) May 22, 2026

Andre 'believes in Wolves'

Speaking to the club's official website, executive chairman Nathan Shi suggested that Andre had been wanting to commit his future to Wolves for a number of months.

He said: "We are absolutely delighted that Andre has committed his future to Wolves. Over the past few months, we have been in constant dialogue with him and his representatives, and throughout every conversation his desire to stay here has never wavered.

“He believes in this football club, he believes in what we are building together and he has full belief that we can realise our aim of achieving promotion back into the Premier League as soon as possible.

“Andre has always made it clear he wants to be a part of the club’s future and that says everything about his character, and his connection to Wolves and our supporters.

“Having a player with Andre’s quality committing to Wolves for the next four years is a huge statement of intent for the future, it shows our long-term ambition, and sends a strong message to other players that we are building a team hungry to get the club back to where it belongs.”

© Imago / Sportimage

A pivotal moment for Wolves

While Andre has been part of a struggling Wolves squad and his performances have been largely inconsistent, he remains a 13-cap Brazil international by the age of 24.

Andre would have inevitably had interest from other Premier League and European clubs, some of whom would have been playing Champions League football in 2026-27.

Therefore, Wolves have pulled off a major coup in retaining his services, and the development will only encourage other players to follow suit and transfer targets to strongly consider a move to Molineux.

Although Andre has only ever scored one goal in 74 outings for Wolves, his presence in the engine room could prove key during a Championship title push.