Pep Guardiola: Man City owner Sheikh Mansour releases statement as legendary manager receives two huge Etihad Stadium honours

By Oliver Thomas | 22 May 2026 13:25

Manchester City have announced that they will rename a stand at the Etihad Stadium in honour of Pep Guardiola after his exit as manager was confirmed.

The newly-developed and expanded North Stand will be officially named ‘The Pep Guardiola Stand’ and will open for the first time for his final game in charge of the club against Aston Villa on Sunday.

More than 7,000 seats have been added to The Pep Guardiola Stand, which will be a new focal point for Man City supporters on matchdays and is fittingly located at the end of Joe Mercer Way, named after another iconic City manager.

The eight-time Premier League champions have also confirmed that a statue of Guardiola will be commissioned and will feature on the approach to The Pep Guardiola Stand.

Man City currently have four separate statues places around the Etihad, including three individual statues of club legends Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero who all celebrated success under Guardiola.

A historic triumvirate sculpture of Colin Bell, Francis Lee and Mike Summerbee, honouring the iconic 1960s and 1970s trio, is also outside the Etihad.

‘Guardiola has made an indelible imprint on the DNA of the club’

North Stand to be renamed ‘The Pep Guardiola Stand.' ?



Read more ? https://t.co/IcuzmBkVXV pic.twitter.com/SrUqawbHWx — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2026

Following confirmation of Guardiola’s exit and the Etihad honours he has received, Man City owner Sheikh Mansour has released a rare statement, paying tribute to the Catalan coach.

“I said a long time ago that Manchester City should have the very best people at its disposal, both on and off the field. For 10 years Pep has been the personification of that ambition,” said Mansour.

“He has made an indelible imprint on the DNA of the club. One that is borne more from how he won than from the many trophies he lifted.

“He has the unending gratitude of myself and the entire City family, a family of which he will always be part.”

The Pep Guardiola Stand is part of a new multi-element entertainment district at the Etihad Stadium, that also includes the new matchday fan activation space named Medlock Square, a 401-room hotel, a new club museum, retail stores, office space and several restaurants and bars.

The addition of more than 7,000 seats to this new stand will take the Etihad capacity to over 61,000, making it one of the 10 largest stadiums in the UK.

‘Pep’s legacy will rightly remain forever’

“The Pep Guardiola Stand, and the statue that will sit outside it, rightly ensure that Pep’s legacy will remain forever woven into the fabric of this football club, the city of Manchester and English football,” Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

“The unique relationship that he has with our fans has been earned through the honesty and passion of his ten seasons fighting to bring them success. The Pep Guardiola Stand is a fitting and permanent reminder of that relationship, the most successful period in our club’s history, and the unique football genius at its heart.”

Chief Executive Officer Ferran Soriano added: “It is wholly appropriate that the occasion of Pep’s final game as Manchester City Manager will also be the afternoon that the wonderful new Pep Guardiola Stand of the Etihad Stadium will hold 7,000 more City fans for the very first time."

“Sunday will be an opportunity for everyone to celebrate his achievements. Sheikh Mansour’s permanent marking of Pep’s incredible legacy will give City fans the opportunity to acknowledge Pep’s legend every single time they visit our stadium.”

Although Guardiola is leaving his post as Man City manager, the club have confirmed that he has already secured a new job away from the dugout.