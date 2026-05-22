Man City vs. Aston Villa: Pep Guardiola bidding to extend club's 63-year streak against Europa League winners

By Darren Plant | 22 May 2026 11:37

Aston Villa will be out to end a 63-year streak when they square off against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium will be Pep Guardiola's final game in charge of Man City after his departure was confirmed on Friday morning.

At a time when the dethroned champions will be celebrating one of the greatest managerial spells that English football has ever seen, Villa make the trip to Manchester on the back of their Europa League triumph on Wednesday.

With Man City guaranteed second place in the Premier League table and Villa having secured Champions League football for next season, it will be a joyous occasion at the Etihad Stadium.

Nevertheless, Villa will be desperate to end a number of noteworthy streaks, including one that has lasted since 1963.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Villa out to end Man City streaks in final Premier League game

Back in October, Villa recorded a 1-0 victory over Man City in the West Midlands, the third successive time that they have overcome Guardiola's side on home territory.

However, Man City have incredibly prevailed on the last 15 occasions that they have faced Villa at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

That has, in turn, led to a extended period where Villa have failed to record a double over Man City, the last time coming 63 years ago.

In the most recent13 fixtures where Villa have played their final league match of the season away from their home ground, they have failed to win, a record that has lasted since 2001-02.

Meanwhile, Man City have put together a 15-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, a streak that was extended through Erling Halland's last-gasp equaliser against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Man City vs. Aston Villa Premier League Match Preview