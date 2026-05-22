Aston Villa news: Unai Emery could sell five Europa League-winning stars as 'squad makeover' planned

By Lewis Blain | 22 May 2026 08:07

Aston Villa may have ended the season in dream fashion with Europa League success and Champions League qualification, but major changes could still be on the horizon at Villa Park.

The European triumph has handed Unai Emery fresh financial breathing room after several difficult windows balancing spending against profit and sustainability concerns, potentially opening the door for a significant summer rebuild.

And while new signings are expected, reports suggest several familiar faces could also head for the exit as Villa look to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts next season.

Unai Emery could offload five Aston Villa players in summer rebuild

© Iconsport / PA Images

Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness believes a busy transfer window is now inevitable following the club's European success.

The Villans are expected to receive a significant financial boost through Europa League prize money, as well as Champions League revenues, easing concerns around PSR restrictions that have complicated previous windows.

Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness explained: "I do expect to see four or five of the existing squad going, and some new ones coming in. I expect it to be a very busy window for them."

He added that Villa now have "breathing space" financially and could use existing assets within the squad to generate additional transfer funds while still pushing for major additions.

That could leave Emery with an opportunity to reshape key areas of the team rather than simply adding depth.

Which players could leave Aston Villa after winning the Europa League?

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Several notable names already have uncertainty surrounding their futures.

Morgan Rogers remains the headline name attracting attention, and he is the one who would command the most eye‑watering fee.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have all been credited with interest, and while Villa would be reluctant sellers, a £100 million bid would be difficult for any club to ignore.

Youri Tielemans continues to attract attention from Saudi Arabia, and with Villa needing to balance ambition with financial reality, a sizeable offer for an experienced Belgium international could quickly shift the conversation.

Emiliano Martinez has repeatedly been linked with an exit in recent windows, having nearly departed last summer, and speculation has never completely disappeared around the World Cup-winning goalkeeper.

Leon Bailey’s future also appears uncertain. After an inconsistent spell and a loan move earlier in the campaign, he looks more vulnerable than most should Villa decide to refresh their attacking options.

A potential fifth departure could emerge from the wider squad, with Emery keen to streamline numbers and create space for new targets.

The reality is that winning the Europa League probably changes Villa's transfer strategy rather than ending it.

Players like Rogers feel too important to lose unless extraordinary offers arrive, while Martinez and Bailey arguably look more realistic candidates for departures.

Emery has been clear about wanting greater quality and depth, and if Villa are serious about cementing themselves among Europe’s elite, some uncomfortable departures may be part of the price.

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