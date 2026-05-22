Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils now 'confident' of signing rival £80m midfielder as well as Ederson

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Man Utd now 'confident' of signing rival £80m midfielder as well as Ederson
© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Manchester United appear increasingly determined to transform their midfield this summer, with the club targeting major additions ahead of next season.

Strengthening Michael Carrick's engine room has become one of the clearest priorities at Old Trafford, and attention is now focused on two high-profile names playing in Serie A and the Premier League.

Fresh reports suggest United are growing 'confident' that they can pull off an ambitious double swoop involving both Sandro Tonali and Ederson.

United confident of signing both Sandro Tonali and Ederson

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The Red Devils are understood to be pushing strongly for both midfielders as part of a major overhaul in the middle of the park, per reports from Italy.

Ederson has already emerged as one of the club's leading targets, and recent reports have suggested the Brazilian is even open to a move to Old Trafford if a deal can be reached.

United are also believed to be ahead of rivals Atletico Madrid in the race for the Atalanta midfielder, which has strengthened optimism internally.

Tonali, meanwhile, remains another player admired by United decision-makers as they look for proven quality and leadership in midfield.

How much will Sandro Tonali cost Man Utd?

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

The difficult part of any potential deal is likely to be prising Tonali away from Newcastle United.

Previous reports have suggested that the Magpies would demand at least £80 million before considering a sale of the Italy international.

That price reflects both his importance to Eddie Howe's side and the fact that he still has years remaining on his contract.

There is also expected competition from elsewhere, with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain both linked with interest.

Tonali would therefore represent a far more expensive pursuit than Ederson, whose valuation is believed to sit around the £40 million mark.

Even so, if United truly believe they can land both players in an audacious £120m double swoop, it would represent a huge statement ahead of next season.

Replacing the experience and influence of Casemiro was always going to be a major challenge, which is why targeting more than one midfielder feels like a logical step.

Tonali, already proven in the Premier League, combined with the dynamism of Ederson, could finally provide the balance and consistency United have lacked in the centre of the pitch for several years.

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