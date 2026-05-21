England's World Cup squad: "Gutted" Euro 2020 star breaks silence before Thomas Tuchel's reveal

By Seye Omidiora | 21 May 2026 18:32 , Last updated: 21 May 2026 18:34

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has revealed that he will not play any part in the 2026 World Cup.

The 33-year-old has won 66 caps for the Three Lions since his debut against Lithuania in October 2017, and the centre-back was part of the national team at the 2018 and 2022 global finals.

England will face Croatia, Ghana and Panama at the 2026 tournament in North America, with the 1966 champions aiming to end the nation's extended drought without an international title.

However, Maguire's revelation suggests he has not been included in Thomas Tuchel's final 26-player list, which will be announced on Friday, May 22, despite being included in last week's 55-man provisional squad.

Maguire "gutted" after Tuchel World Cup snub

© Imago

The United centre-back has revealed that he will play no part in this summer's tournament despite returning to the Three Lions picture in the last international break.

“I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had,” he told talkSPORT. “I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I wish the players all the best.”

Former United defender Steve Bruce publicly questioned the omission, labelling the removal of the experienced defender as the biggest shock of the selection process.

“I thought he was a stick-on, especially because he’s experienced in these sort of competitions, said Bruce. “For me, he’s never let England down. I would have thought he would have gone just for that experience.

“That could arguably be the biggest shock of all that he’s not made the plane.”

Having played at two previous World Cup finals and Euro 2020, the latter of which saw him named in the Team of the Tournament, Maguire will not make it a fourth major competition for the national team.

Maguire's loss could be Chelsea defender's gain

© Imago / Visionhaus

The above source suggests that Maguire’s exclusion from the squad means Levi Colwill could be a surprise inclusion.

Chelsea's centre-back has only just returned from a serious knee injury that kept him out for most of this season.

However, strong performances for the defender against Liverpool and Manchester City have reportedly given him a chance of making the final squad.

In midfield, Maguire's Red Devils teammate Kobbie Mainoo has supposedly done enough to secure a spot on the plane after an impressive domestic campaign under Michael Carrick.

Mainoo's reported integration may come at the immediate expense of Crystal Palace playmaker Adam Wharton as the coaching staff look to finalise their central options.